Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer will declare for 2022 NFL Draft, opt out of Gator Bowl

Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer will be the team's third junior to pass on his senior season in favor of the 2022 NFL Draft, making the announcement Monday via social media.
Wydermyer also will forgo playing in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.
“Coach [Jimbo] Fisher, Coach [James] Coley, and the rest of the Texas A&M coaching, academic, and training staff, from the moment I enrolled as a student-athlete, you challenged me as a person and because of that I am both a better man and a better football player,” he said in the post.
I ❤️ U all thank you so much for these last 3 years they’ve been amazing and I’m grateful and truly honored to be apart of the Aggie family #85 signing out🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/X9KvaaXxgK— Jalenwydermyer (@jalenwydermyer) December 20, 2021
Wydermyer had 1,468 receiving yards on 118 catches and 16 touchdowns in his three seasons. The Dickinson native leaves as the school career leader for tight ends in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns. A 75-yard performance against South Carolina this season pushed Wydermyer past Martellus Bennett (1,246) for most receiving yards title.
Wydermyer pulled in a career-high 515 yards this season, though he had a career-low four touchdowns. The tight end was second on the team in targets in 2021, but tied Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson for the SEC lead in drops with 13, according to SECStatCat.com.
Even without Wydermyer, the A&M tight end room will be full for the 2022 season, after Fisher signed three tight ends in the class of 2022, including the No. 1 tight end in the country, Jake Johnson. The Aggies also inked four-star recruit Donovan Green, also out of Dickinson, and Theodor Melin Öhrström from Sweden. The new signees will add to returners Max Wright, Baylor Cupp, Blake Smith and Eli Stowers.
Wydermyer joins defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and running back Isaiah Spiller as the Aggies’ juniors leaving early. Senior defensive lineman Jayden Peevy and senior safety Leon O’Neal also announced they would opt out of the Gator Bowl.
“Aggie Nation, 12th Man, and the entire College Station community, from my first visit to campus I felt at home. Thank you for making me one of your own,” Wydermyer said in the post.