Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer will declare for 2022 NFL Draft, opt out of Gator Bowl

Wydermyer pulled in a career-high 515 yards this season, though he had a career-low four touchdowns. The tight end was second on the team in targets in 2021, but tied Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson for the SEC lead in drops with 13, according to SECStatCat.com.

Even without Wydermyer, the A&M tight end room will be full for the 2022 season, after Fisher signed three tight ends in the class of 2022, including the No. 1 tight end in the country, Jake Johnson. The Aggies also inked four-star recruit Donovan Green, also out of Dickinson, and Theodor Melin Öhrström from Sweden. The new signees will add to returners Max Wright, Baylor Cupp, Blake Smith and Eli Stowers.

Wydermyer joins defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and running back Isaiah Spiller as the Aggies’ juniors leaving early. Senior defensive lineman Jayden Peevy and senior safety Leon O’Neal also announced they would opt out of the Gator Bowl.

“Aggie Nation, 12th Man, and the entire College Station community, from my first visit to campus I felt at home. Thank you for making me one of your own,” Wydermyer said in the post.

