Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer confident he'll hear name called during NFL draft

There’s never been any doubt in Jalen Wydermyer’s mind that he would find himself in this position.

The 2022 NFL draft kicks off Thursday with nine Texas A&M football players in the mix to hear their name called during the three-day event. Wydermyer, a three-year tight end for the Aggies, believes he will see his childhood dreams of making an NFL team realized over the weekend.

“It didn’t really hit me that it was coming as fast as it would be,” Wydermyer said. “As I went along through college, it was like, ‘Maybe one day I’ll get to go to the league,’ and then it’s that time to declare. It’s like, ‘I’m definitely going to the league,’ but now it’s starting to hit me that it’s draft week and this week I will be drafted to a certain team. I’ll be an NFL player on a team, which is insane to me.”

The two-time John Mackey Award finalist had to grow up quickly when he got to A&M. Former A&M tight end Jace Sternberger had left early for the NFL and highly touted recruit Baylor Cupp suffered an injury prior to Wydermyer’s freshman season, thrusting Wydermyer into the spotlight. By his sophomore season, he broke the A&M career touchdown record for tight ends with his 12th TD catch. He earned second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors in both of his first two seasons, when he separated himself as the Aggies’ most consistent pass catcher.

Wydermyer believes he rested a little too much on the laurels of his first two seasons during his junior year. He finished third in the SEC with 13 drops, carrying an 18.31 drop percentage, according to SECStatCat.com. He was targeted on 20.17% of A&M’s passing plays, resulting in 40 receptions for a team-high 515 yards and four touchdowns.

“I know one thing I learned during the season is always to focus on the little things,” he said. “It was something I might have forgotten throughout my success through college, the little things like watching the ball in, and that’s something I didn’t do as much during the season. That’s why I had [drops].”

The bit of dip he took last season combined with lackluster pro day numbers haven’t kept NFL clubs away. Wydermyer said he’s talked with 30 of the 32 teams. He has taken trips to visit the Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills, he said.

Name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities opened to college athletes this season almost kept Wydermyer at A&M one more season. He says he made 10 to 15 NIL deals.

“That helped me with saving and getting a financial advisor, because I’m going to get drafted and get paid, and I’m glad I had that gap in between,” Wydermyer said.

After consulting his coaches, family and his NIL agent, Wydermyer said he believed it was time to move to the next level.

“My coaches felt like it was time for me to play at the next level, and my parents did, and my agents did,” he said. “I had that conversation with myself as well. I asked myself, ‘Am I ready to go into a locker room as a grown man and play?’ I said, ‘I’m a grown man myself, so I know I can play with these cats.’”

The Athletic complied the predictions of 82 different draft analysts to form a composite ranking for the top 300 draft-eligible players. Wydermyer started the week at No. 147 but has since dropped to No. 178, which would fall in the fifth round.

He sits behind a trio of Aggies who could hear their names called in the first two days of the draft. All-American offensive lineman Kenyon Green is No. 25 in The Athletic’s composite rankings, followed by defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal at No. 51 and running back Isaiah Spiller at No. 63.

Green proved his versatility at A&M by playing every spot on the offensive line save center.

“[He’s] strong and a great leader,” Wydermyer said. “He’ll push anybody and will bring up young guys, like our young offensive line we had this year. He brought them up and brought them together.”

Spiller finished fifth in the SEC in rushing yards (1,102) and sixth in explosive plays with 31 last season, according to SECStatCat.com.

“You could see the evolution of him from freshman year to junior year,” Wydermyer said. “Freshman year, the dude was a really good ball player. His junior year, he was a really great ballplayer. He got faster and stronger. In the locker room, he was a leader. He did everything he was supposed to do, and he did it to a high level.”

A&M defensive end Micheal Clemons, safety Leon O’Neal, linebacker Aaron Hansford, defensive lineman Jaden Peevy and defensive end Tyree Johnson also have aspirations of a draft call, ranked 149th to 266th by The Athletic.

Kicker Seth Small is also hoping to find an NFL home.

Despite the pendulum-like career, Wydermyer says he believes he has put forth the film to earn a paycheck for playing football. After that, it won’t be long before he can give back to those who supported him the most, he said.

“They just did whatever they could to provide for me and my seven siblings, and they worked their tail off,” Wydermyer said. “One day, and hopefully soon, I’ll be able to retire them and give them the financial freedom that they want, and that’s what really drives me to get to the spot I’m at today.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.