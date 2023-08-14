Texas A&M sophomore tight end Donovan Green will miss the 2023-24 season with a torn ACL, head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed Monday.

Green sustained the season-ending injury while running Saturday during a team scrimmage, Fisher said. Green later confirmed the injury on Twitter, now known as X.

“This was not what I was expecting for this season, but I do understand God’s plans are sometimes different from ours,” he posted. “So now I’m already working for next season and helping our team anyway possible. I want to say thank you for all the support and prayers. They are definitely motivational.”

News of the injury was first reported by Gig ’em 247.

Green, a Dickinson native, saw significant playing time as a freshman, earning freshman All-America honors from the College Football News. He started in four of 10 games played, catching 22 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Green received a 56.1 offensive grade and a 65.2 receiving grade. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound sophomore was rated at 41.3 in pass blocking and 42.3 in run blocking. He did not drop a pass last season and picked up an average of 6.1 yards after the catch, according to PFF.

“You hate losing Donovan,” Fisher said Monday as the Aggies entered their third week of fall camp. “That’s a very experienced, really good player, and you don’t want to lose anybody, but [the tight ends] have had really good camps.”

During the first two weeks of preseason camp, Green took the majority of his reps with the second and third strings as he eased back into practice due to an injury he sustained during spring practice, Fisher said.

Jake Johnson, brother to Aggie quarterback Max Johnson and son of former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson, has held the first-team position throughout preseason camp. Jake Johnson saw the field in five games last year and caught one pass for 2 yards — fittingly passed by his brother.

“Jake Johnson has had a really good camp,” Fisher said.

Jake Johnson will join the rotation with returning fifth-year senior Max Wright, who has served primarily as a blocking tight end for the Aggies during his career. Wright has been limited in fall camp and was held out of Saturday’s scrimmage due to a small toe injury, Fisher said, adding that Wright is expected to be ready for the Aggies’ Sept. 2 season opener against New Mexico.

Wright, who is from Katy Taylor, has caught 13 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns in his career, including three receptions last year. According to PFF, Wright graded as the Aggies’ best tight end last season with an overall offensive rating of 67.4 and a receiving grade of 64.8 while ranking 75.8 in pass blocking and 65.8 in run blocking.

International recruit Theo Melin Öhrström has made progress in preseason camp, which included catching eight passes in Saturday’s scrimmage, Fisher said. The top recruit from Sweden in the class of 2022, Öhrström developed his love for football at a sports-specific academy in Stockholm. He saw limited time last season in the Aggies’ wins over UMass and LSU and earned the offensive scout team award at the team’s annual banquet.

“He’s really starting to grow and emerge,” Fisher said.

A&M safety Demani Richardson said he’s noticed how much muscle Öhrström has put on over the offseason, comparing him to a fellow legendary Norseman.

“He’s already built like Thor,” Richardson said. “He’s fast, and he’s getting the playbook.”

A&M also brought in freshman tight end Jaden Platt, who is getting his first taste of college ball this offseason.

Beyond the loss of Green, Fisher said A&M has suffered no other significant injuries so far this fall. Some players, which Fisher did not name, have been held out a day or two with small knocks.

Both Richardson and offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III, who have dealt with offseason injuries, are back to full strength, the pair confirmed Monday.

Zuhn battled through several injuries last season but started in 11 games. Fisher praised Zuhn for that effort Friday.

“That guy had a shoulder and knee that were bothering him like crazy and not only did he [miss only one game] he didn’t miss a practice,” Fisher said. “That guy is a tough son of a gun, man. He’s smart, and he’s playing really good football right now.”

Richardson said it’s always a shock when a teammate goes down, but there is a support system in place to help Green and the squad move forward.

“It’s sad,” Richardson said. “He’s working hard this whole year. It’s sad for the whole team, and to rally around him, we have to help him, make sure he’s OK mentally, check on him on and off the field, just making sure he’s keeping his mentality right and doing everything he can to get back.”

NOTES — For Saturday’s scrimmage, Fisher said he gave the veteran players limited reps and put in their backups to see how they are developing. It was the physicality on both lines that stood out to the head coach. “Up front on both sides of the ball, I thought we had good physicality, defensive and offensive line,” he said. “I was very pleased with a lot of their movements, and the offensive line is really emerging. Some guys are coming along really well. I think [freshman] Chase Bisontis is doing a great job. Dametrious Crownover is having a phenomenal camp.” ... Offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II is nearing his return from injury and should take part in the next scrimmage, Fisher said. ... Offensively on Saturday, Fisher said the Aggies took care of the ball, and the quarterbacks made good decisions, but the receivers didn’t help their quarterbacks and dropped a few passes. “It was a good first scrimmage,” Fisher said. “I would like to see more consistency, but I liked the physicality of it.”