Texas A&M, as expected, will play Texas at Kyle Field in 2024 as the Southeastern Conference announced its league schedule for the first season with Texas and Oklahoma on Wednesday night. It will be the first time the rivals have met since 2011.

The Aggies in '24 also will be home to LSU and Missouri, while playing Arkansas in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. A&M’s league road games will be Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State and South Carolina.

Game dates will be announced at a later date.

The SEC teams A&M won’t play that year are Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

In non-conference play, A&M will host Notre Dame, McNeese, Bowling Green and New Mexico State.

The SEC is doing away with divisions for the one-time schedule that will have no school traveling to the same location it did in 2023. The SEC considered traditional opponents in making the schedule along with overall strength of schedule, which was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last SEC expansion in 2012 when A&M and Missouri were added. Each school’s ’24 schedule will include four opponents whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012 along with four opponents whose winning percentages ranked among the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.

All existing 14 SEC schools will play either Texas or Oklahoma during the 2024 season.

The SEC opted to retain the league’s current eight-game schedule along with one required opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent during the 2024 season when the SEC becomes a 16-team conference.

The 2024 SEC championship game will feature the top two teams in the league standings at the end of the regular season

Texas A&M

Home: Arkansas (Arlington), LSU, Missouri, Texas

Away: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina

Alabama

Home: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina

Away: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

Arkansas

Home: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M (Arlington)

Auburn

Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Florida

Home: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M

Away: Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas

Georgia

Home: Auburn, Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.), Mississippi State, Tennessee

Away: Alabama Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas

Kentucky

Home: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Away: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

LSU

Home: Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt

Away: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Mississippi State

Home: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas

Missouri

Home: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Miss State, South Carolina, Texas A&M

Oklahoma

Home: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (Dallas)

Away: Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss

Ole Miss

Home: Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Miss State

Away: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina

South Carolina

Home: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M

Away: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Tennessee

Home: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Away: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

Texas

Home: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State

Away: Texas A&M, Oklahoma (Dallas), Arkansas, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt

Home: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

Away: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri