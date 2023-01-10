Texas A&M TE Max Wright returning

Texas A&M senior tight end Max Wright will return for a sixth season, making the announcement via social media Monday.
“I will also be working on my Masters in Land and Property Development,” Wright tweeted. “I am blessed to have this opportunity and I cannot wait to make the best of it. One final ride. #GigEm.”
Wright, the team’s Aggie Heart Award winner this season, nine receptions for 129 yards with a touchdown, battling through injuries. The former defensive lineman, who has played in 40 games, appeared in 13 games as a freshman in 2018, mostly on special teams. He redshirted in ’19 after playing in three games and getting injured. He has 13 career catches for 194 yards with two scores.
— Eagle staff report