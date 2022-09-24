Texas A&M takes a huge step forward with clutch comeback over Arkansas

ARLINGTON — Texas A&M might not have come of age, but it certainly grew up in an opportunistic victory over 10th-ranked Arkansas on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium.

A&M was a play away from losing about five times, yet it kept managing to dodge defeat, winning the kind of game that can make a season or a program.

Arkansas opened the game looking like one of the nation’s best teams as the Razorbacks needed only 10 minutes to take a 14-0 lead. Quarterback KJ Jefferson threw touchdown passes of 32 and 56 yards, and the 6-foot-3, 242-pounder looked like Moses leading the Israelites across the Red Sea as he gutted the middle of the Aggie defense for 26 yards before his first touchdown.

A&M, to its credit, got off the mat with a quick touchdown, but it just seemed to infuriate Jefferson and Arkansas. They rolled down to the Aggie 3 with Jefferson completing a pair of passes for 25 yards and rushing three times for 18 yards, the last one making a statement. Arkansas confidently went for fourth-and-3 at A&M’s 46-yard line, and Jefferson converted it with ease as he plowed ahead for 8 yards.

It seemed there would be no stopping Jefferson and the Razorbacks. Maybe Jefferson thought the same as he went airborne from just inside A&M’s 5 to potentially give Arkansas a commanding 21-7 halftime lead. Instead, he fumbled, and A&M returned it for a touchdown.

It was the break the Aggies needed. A&M was the better team the rest of the way, though it kept making mistakes, giving Arkansas chances for redemption.

Heck, A&M botched the game-tying extra point after the fumble return. The mistakes kept coming after that. The Aggies missed a field goal that gave Arkansas good field position. They committed stupid penalties. They had bad snaps.

But A&M also made plays that won the game. Junior quarterback Max Johnson led the way. He proved Houdini on many plays, making a couple completions that had the crowd of 63,580 shaking their heads. He’s not as impressive running as Jefferson, but was just as effective.

Jefferson is a heck of an athlete and quarterback, but Johnson showed he’s a winner. Arkansas had the more experienced team, but it couldn’t overcome its mistakes, while A&M found a way to get better as the game progressed.

Arkansas had a chance to hit a go-ahead field goal with 90 seconds left that hit the right upright. Many will remember that and the fumble return as the plays of the game. But Arkansas made a massive mistake earlier in the drive by fumbling on second-and-5 at the 16, being lucky just to recover it. A&M came with a little pressure on the play, trying to force a mistake. A&M also seemed to get some pressure on Arkansas place-kicker Cam Little, who hit 20 of 24 field goals last year.

Even if Little had hit the field goal, the Aggies would’ve had time to answer. Considering the way the night went, they probably thought they would’ve won. That’s part of growing up, which they did a lot of in holding on for a 23-21 victory that might turn out to be a classic to remember.