Texas A&M tabbed No. 14 in first College Football Playoff rankings
Texas A&M tabbed No. 14 in first College Football Playoff rankings

Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer, left, catches a 25-yard touchdown pass next to South Carolina’s R.J. Roderick on Saturday at Kyle Field.

 Michael Miller

The Texas A&M football team was ranked No. 14 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, which were unveiled on ESPN Tuesday night.

The Aggies were one of seven teams from the Southeastern Conference to crack the Playoff’s initial top 25 of the season with Georgia leading the way at No. 1. Alabama checked in at No. 2, Auburn was No. 13, Ole Miss was 16th, Mississippi State was 17th and Kentucky was 18th. A&M beat Alabama, 41-38, on Oct. 9 and lost to Mississippi State, 26-22, on Oct. 2. The Aggies will face the Tigers and Rebels in its next two games, respectively.

A&M is No. 12 in the Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the AP Top 25.

This is the fourth time A&M has been in the initial Playoff rankings of the season since the Playoff began in 2014. The Aggies highest Playoff ranking came in 2016 when they were tabbed No. 4 in the initial rankings of that season.

A&M hosts Auburn this weekend with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on CBS.

WATCH NOW: The Eagle, Opelika-Auburn News writers preview Texas A&M-Auburn.

The College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 2:

1. Georgia (8-0)

2. Alabama (7-1)

3. Michigan State (8-0)

4. Oregon (7-1)

5. Ohio State (7-1)

6. Cincinnati (8-0)

7. Michigan (7-1)

8. Oklahoma (9-0)

9. Wake Forest (8-0)

10. Notre Dame (7-1)

11. Oklahoma State (7-1)

12. Baylor (7-1)

13. Auburn (6-2)

14. Texas A&M (6-2)

15. BYU (7-2)

16. Ole Miss (6-2)

17. Mississippi State (5-3)

18. Kentucky (6-2)

19. NC State (6-2)

20. Minnesota (6-2)

21. Wisconsin (5-3)

22. Iowa (6-2)

23. Fresno State (7-2)

24. San Diego State (7-1)

25. Pittsburgh (6-2)

