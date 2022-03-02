 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M suspends receiver Demond Demas after arrest on family violence charge
Demond Demas
Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas was arrested Wednesday morning on an assault charge from an incident with his girlfriend on Saturday, according to the probable cause statement.

Demas' charge — assault causing bodily injury/family violence — is a Class A misdemeanor. Demas was released on a $5,000 bond early Wednesday afternoon.

An A&M spokesperson said Demas has been suspended by the university.

The probable cause statement provided by the Brazos County Sheriff's Office said a verbal argument between Demas and his girlfriend escalated into a physical altercation. The statement said Demas pushed his girlfriend's head into a wall, and when she bit his shoulder, Demas threw her off a bed and onto the floor. This caused her top teeth to go through her bottom lip and cause bleeding, loose teeth, swelling and a hole to her bottom lip, the report states.

Demas was arrested for possession of marijuana last March during a traffic stop, a misdemeanor charge.

Last season, Demas played in 10 games and made six starts for the Aggies before suffering a season-ending injury. He had 15 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown. In 2020, Demas played in four games, but did not record any stats.

Demas was a five-star prospect coming out of Tomball High School, but was ruled ineligible for his senior season after transferring from North Forest High School in Houston.

A&M is set to begin spring practice Monday.

