Texas A&M suffers another loss at Death Valley

A&M didn’t seal the deal and showed its lack of maturity in the process. It is still a young team, which is why the Aggies have struggled mightily away from Kyle Field. Their only strong showing came at Missouri. They struggled to beat Colorado in Denver, lost to Arkansas at AT&T Stadium and lost at Ole Miss two weeks ago in Oxford, Mississippi.

When you go on the road, mistakes and immaturity are hard to overcome.

What hurts most is A&M did so many things right Saturday. The defense was magnificent at times. Quarterback Zach Calzada had moments reminiscent of his performance in A&M’s victory over Alabama. He avoided a sack and threw a pass to Jalen Preston that turned into the go-ahead touchdown, the whole play a thing of beauty. Those are the kind of plays that build championships.

But at the end of Saturday’s game, the mistakes had piled too high for A&M to overcome. Dropped passes, penalties and other gaffes allowed LSU to win, and that’s what everyone will remember the most. That along with A&M still being winless at Tiger Stadium since joining the Southeastern Conference.

LSU’s historic venue certainly lived up to its billing as Death Valley.

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com

