Texas A&M suffers another loss at Death Valley

BATON ROUGE, La. — This one’s gonna hurt awhile.
The 15th-ranked Texas A&M football team seemingly had the game won when Micheal Clemons sacked LSU’s Max Johnson at the Tigers’ 14-yard line with 91 seconds left Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
Outgoing LSU head coach Ed Orgeron ran down the sideline getting the officials’ attention to call his last timeout. It seemed that could be his last meaningful decision in charge of the Tigers. LSU needed to go 86 yards with a patchwork offensive line and a quarterback who had been tossed around like a bean bag.
LSU had managed only 79 yards in the second half on six drives. This game was over.
But six plays and 71 seconds later, LSU was celebrating a miraculous 27-24 lead. The face of A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher caught by ESPN’s cameras was worth a 1,000 words — or for all in Aggieland, a 1,000 tears.
How did this happen?
LSU’s Jaray Jenkins made a heck of a catch on his 28-yard touchdown for the game-winner. But Jack Bech also made an 11-yard, fourth-down catch, and after that, a wide-open Jenkins made a 31-yard catch as he almost seemed to fall down on his own. Maybe he was shocked he was that open. More shocking was Johnson throwing the ball seven straight times without getting sacked.
A&M didn’t seal the deal and showed its lack of maturity in the process. It is still a young team, which is why the Aggies have struggled mightily away from Kyle Field. Their only strong showing came at Missouri. They struggled to beat Colorado in Denver, lost to Arkansas at AT&T Stadium and lost at Ole Miss two weeks ago in Oxford, Mississippi.
When you go on the road, mistakes and immaturity are hard to overcome.
What hurts most is A&M did so many things right Saturday. The defense was magnificent at times. Quarterback Zach Calzada had moments reminiscent of his performance in A&M’s victory over Alabama. He avoided a sack and threw a pass to Jalen Preston that turned into the go-ahead touchdown, the whole play a thing of beauty. Those are the kind of plays that build championships.
But at the end of Saturday’s game, the mistakes had piled too high for A&M to overcome. Dropped passes, penalties and other gaffes allowed LSU to win, and that’s what everyone will remember the most. That along with A&M still being winless at Tiger Stadium since joining the Southeastern Conference.
LSU’s historic venue certainly lived up to its billing as Death Valley.
Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com