Texas A&M special teams have had some hiccups in 2022

Special teams haven’t been too special during the Texas A&M football team’s four-game losing streak.

The offense takes much of the blame for A&M’s 3-5 record that has the Aggies in danger of missing out on a bowl game this season. But last week the offense had its best game of the season in A&M’s 31-28 loss to Ole Miss, while the defense gave up a season-high 530 yards and special teams had a couple ugly warts.

Ole Miss successfully executed a fake punt from its own 16-yard line with a 4-yard run to convert a fourth-and-4. The Rebels’ 315-pound JJ Pegues, one of the blocking backs in front of the punter, bulled his way through traffic to move the chains on a play that withstood an officials’ review.

“We’re there to make the play,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We made the play. We hit him 3 yards deep. He just moved through it, and they gave him [the first down]. We thought his knee was down [short]. They didn’t.”

If A&M makes the stop, it takes over in field-goal range to extend a 14-7 lead. Instead, Ole Miss kept the ball for 11 more plays and finished the drive with a 46-yard field goal to pull within 14-10.

Special teams also failed A&M late in the game after freshman quarterback Conner Weigman threw his fourth touchdown pass with 85 seconds left to pull the Aggies within a field goal.

A&M, still with all three of its timeouts, elected to kickoff. A&M’s plan was to pin Ole Miss inside its 20 and force a quick punt. The Rebels were guarding against the onside kick as planned, but Caden Davis’ kickoff sailed into the end zone, giving Ole Miss the ball at the 25.

“He just hit it a little deep,” Fisher said. “He didn’t do it on purpose. He hit it a hair deep. It’s like hitting a 100-yard wedge and you hit it 105. He knew what he was doing and how he was doing it. He just hit it a little long.”

A&M’s defense did its part, not allowing Ole Miss to pick up a first down. The Rebels had averaged 40 yards on their first three punts bit hit a 60-yarder with the game on the line that pinned A&M at its 8 because the Aggies failed to catch it, allowing the ball to take a huge bounce downfield.

“We needed to catch that punt,” Fisher said. “Even if we didn’t return it. It got about a 15- or 20-yard roll or something like that.”

A&M also had four penalties in the kicking game against Ole Miss — back-to-back false starts along with an illegal substitution and a block in the back.

A&M’s current losing streak started with a 42-24 loss at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs blocked a field-goal attempt and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. In a 30-24 loss to South Carolina, A&M gave up an opening 100-yard kickoff return and never fully recovered. A&M also shanked a 28-yard punt that set up the Gamecocks’ final touchdown.

A&M walk-on Randy Bond did hit clutch field goals of 41 and 46 yards in a 24-20 loss at Alabama, but the Aggies gave the Crimson Tide a first down on an Alabama punt because they had 12 men on the field. The Aggies also averaged only 15 yards on three kickoff returns against the Tide.

Fisher believes special teams remains a strength in the program, citing last year when the Aggies ranked second in kickoff returns, 11th in net punting, 29th in punt returns and 33rd in punt return defense.

Because of graduate punter Nik Constantinou, A&M ranks ninth in net punting (42.1 yards) and 13th in punt return defense (1.8 yards). The Aggies also rank 25th in kickoff returns (22.8) but rank only 104th in punt returns (5.3) and 131st in kickoff return defense (38.3). A&M has been hampered by the loss of Ainias Smith, who suffered a season-ending injury. He’s averaged 8.9 yards on 62 punt returns.

A&M doesn’t have an assistant coach with the title of special teams coordinator, but co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci oversees the other assistants who are in charge of a segment of the kicking duties.

Florida (4-4, 1-4), which will play the Aggies at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field, has similar special teams numbers. The Gators rank fifth in net punting (43.3) and 23rd in punt returns (12.0).