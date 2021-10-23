Texas A&M-South Carolina: Quarter-by-quarter

FIRST QUARTER

• Quick strike: Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith had a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown, getting a key block from Deuce Harmon. Smith’s longest return in 47 previous returns was 39 yards. It was A&M’s third-longest return in school history behind Bob Goode’s 98-yarder vs. Ellington Field in 1945 and Dustin Harris’ 96-yarder against South Carolina State in 2012. It was A&M’s first punt return for a TD since Christian Kirk’s 90-yarder against New Mexico in 2017.

• Fifth theft: South Carolina free safety Jaylan Foster came up with his nation-leading fifth interception on a pass deflected by cornerback Marcellas Dial as the two battled Smith, the intended receiver.

• Double delight: Smith caught a 17-yard pass, and his facemask was grabbed by South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush for a penalty, making it a 32-yard play. That led to a 25-yard touchdown catch by tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

• Key statistic: South Carolina had the ball for 8 minutes, 36 seconds but gained just 34 yards on 14 plays.

SECOND QUARTER