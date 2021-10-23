 Skip to main content
Texas A&M-South Carolina: Quarter-by-quarter
Texas A&M-South Carolina: Quarter-by-quarter

Aggies quarters one

Texas A&M's Ainias Smith (0) returns a punt 95 yards for a touchdown against South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday.

 Michael Miller

FIRST QUARTER

• Quick strike: Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith had a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown, getting a key block from Deuce Harmon. Smith’s longest return in 47 previous returns was 39 yards. It was A&M’s third-longest return in school history behind Bob Goode’s 98-yarder vs. Ellington Field in 1945 and Dustin Harris’ 96-yarder against South Carolina State in 2012. It was A&M’s first punt return for a TD since Christian Kirk’s 90-yarder against New Mexico in 2017.

• Fifth theft: South Carolina free safety Jaylan Foster came up with his nation-leading fifth interception on a pass deflected by cornerback Marcellas Dial as the two battled Smith, the intended receiver.

• Double delight: Smith caught a 17-yard pass, and his facemask was grabbed by South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush for a penalty, making it a 32-yard play. That led to a 25-yard touchdown catch by tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

• Key statistic: South Carolina had the ball for 8 minutes, 36 seconds but gained just 34 yards on 14 plays.

SECOND QUARTER

• Swing success: A&M quarterback Zach Calzada, who misfired on two or three screen passes last week at Missouri, tossed a perfect one to Wydermyer, who raced 25 yards into the end zone with center Bryce Foster and wide receiver Caleb Chapman leading the way.

• Scoring a snap: South Carolina lost 19 yards and the ball on a snap quarterback Zeb Noland wasn’t expecting. A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford made the recovery at the South Carolina 6-yard line, and the Aggies scored three plays later.

• What a bounce: South Carolina’s Kai Kroeger nailed a 73-yard punt that hit at A&M’s 22 and rolled to the 6, flirting with the boundary.

• Key statistic: South Carolina finished the first half with 11 yards of total offense.

THIRD QUARTER

• Bad snap: A high snap on a 47-yard field goal attempt by Seth Small allowed South Carolina’s M.J. Webb to get a hand on the football.

• Achane’s time: A&M’s Devon Achane had five straight runs on a 74-yard touchdown drive. He ran 35 yards on the last carry, getting blocks from Foster and tight end Max Wright for a TD and 41-0 lead.

• Back-to-back stops: A&M safety Demani Richardson tackled South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd for a 3-yard loss on third-and-1. Then Aggie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper tackled running back ZaQuandre White a yard short of a first down after he took a swing pass, giving A&M the ball at the South Carolina 34.

• Key statistic: A&M outgained South Carolina 195-4 in the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Old habits hard to break: South Carolina picked up 41 yards on three plays for a pair of first downs then lost 8 yards on a bad snap.

• Free yards: A&M’s Shemar Turner was called for roughing the passer on a fourth-down incompletion. A&M’s Leon O’Neal Jr. also committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the play. The 25 yards in penalties put the ball on the A&M 9, and Lloyd scored on the next play.

• Garbage time: A&M fans cheered when backup quarterback Blake Bost entered the game with 12:07 left. A&M punted for the first time with 7:26 left. A&M’s Tyreek Chappell and Harmon came up with interceptions down the stretch, while South Carolina’s Traevon Kenion caught a 12-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds left.

• Key statistic: South Carolina outgained A&M 170-14 in the final quarter as the Aggies turned to their second-teamers.

— ROBERT CESSNA

