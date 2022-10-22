Texas A&M-South Carolina quarter-by-quarter breakdown

FIRST QUARTER

• Quick start: South Carolina’s Xavier Legette returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. He slithered through several Aggies at approximately the South Carolina 30-yard line, breaking free in front of the Texas A&M sideline.

• More disaster: South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush returned an interception 59 yards on A&M’s fourth play from scrimmage, helping the Gamecocks to a 10-0 lead.

• Snafu: A&M center Matthew Wyoff snapped the ball off the chest of quarterback Haynes King, who was moving forward from shotgun formation to possibly change the play. The ball bounced to South Carolina’s Tonka Hemingway, who returned it 20 yards to A&M’s 16, leading to a touchdown.

• Double team: A&M’s Jardin Gilbert wasn’t able to tackle South Carolina running back Juju McDowell but spun him toward fellow defensive back Bryce Anderson, who made the tackle and took the football away at the Gamecocks’ 29.

• Key statistic: South Carolina had a 17-0 lead despite running only eight plays for 36 yards during the period.

SECOND QUARTER

• Extra effort: A&M’s Devon Achane caught a pass at his ankles and turned it into a 12-yard gain on second-and-15. Achane earlier had a 30-yard run on a touchdown drive for the team’s longest play of the game.

• Fancy footwork: King put his left hand on the turf to keep from falling, regained his balance and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Max Wright, who jumped to make the catch and turned to stretch the ball over the goal line.

• So close: South Carolina’s Jalen Brooks had a 55-yard touchdown reception go through his hands with 70 seconds left in the first half. He leapt to make the catch, landed hard and was momentarily shaken up but eventually left the field on his own.

• Key statistic: South Carolina managed only 53 yards on 12 plays in the quarter, 26 of them coming on a reception by Antwane Wells Jr.

THIRD QUARTER

• Slippery bird: A&M cornerback Jalen Jones failed to tackle South Carolina’s Jaheim Bell, who turned a short pass into a 16-yard gain and a first down on third-and-11.

• Punting competition: South Carolina’s Kai Kroeger had a punt downed at the A&M 4. Four plays later, A&M’s Nik Constantinou shanked a punt 28 yards, setting up a touchdown drive for the Gamecocks.

• Power pays off: South Carolina’s MarShawn Lloyd converted a third-and-1 with a 3-yard run to A&M’s 21 in a power formation. On the next play, Lloyd started toward the line but veered left and skirted the end for a touchdown.

• Pick-me-up: A&M’s Fadil Diggs sacked Spencer Rattler, causing a fumble recovered by A&M’s Anderson at the South Carolina 24. Two plays later, Achane scored on a 15-yard run.

• Key statistic: Both teams ran 17 plays in the quarter, each scored seven points and each had the ball for 7 minutes, 30 seconds.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Weigman to the rescue: King was hurt on an incomplete pass with pressure from South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens. He was replaced by true freshman Conner Weigman, who completed passes on his first two college plays, but it wasn’t enough to get a first down as A&M punted.

• The clincher: South Carolina had picked up just 5 yards on its previous eight plays when Josh Vann had a 21-yard reception. Lloyd followed with a 24-yard run. Two plays later, Jalen Brooks picked up 16 yards on a reverse to the A&M 12, and from there a trio of 4-yard runs led to a touchdown.

• Curious call: South Carolina shunned a sure field goal with Bell getting stopped on fourth-and-1 from the A&M 6 with 61 seconds left.

• A flighting chance: A&M got within 30-24 with 10 seconds left on Randy Bond’s field goal to cap a seven-play, 83-yard drive. The Aggies then recovered the onside kick with Jacoby Mathews catching the ball on the second hop after a great kick by Caden Davis. A&M got off two plays but wasn’t able to score.

• Key statistic: South Carolina beat A&M for the first time, ending an eight-game losing streak in the series.

