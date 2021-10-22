Texas A&M-South Carolina Game Day: Blitz

South Carolina backup quarterback Zeb Noland has a rating of 164.16, which would rank 11th in the country if he had enough pass attempts to qualify. Not bad for a guy who began the year as a graduate assistant coach, but Noland did most of his damage against Eastern Illinois and East Carolina. Tight end Jaheim Bell, who averages 17.6 yards a catch, is a nice playmaker against a blitz-happy team. EDGE: TEXAS A&M

Special teams

South Carolina has the edge in net punting by about the length of a few footballs. Both teams have great place-kickers with South Carolina’s Parker White 9-of-10 kicking field goals including a 54-yarder, while A&M’s Seth Small missed two last week. South Carolina has blocked three punts. EDGE: EVEN

Intangibles

The matchup is considered a cross-divisional rivalry by the SEC, matching teams 1,037 miles apart. They play for the Bonham Trophy, something most players in the seven-year history of the series didn’t even know existed let alone have seen. Maybe both teams can go looking for it next week since they are open. EDGE: EVEN

SOUTH CAROLINA MUST