Texas A&M-South Carolina Game Day: Blitz

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane both rushed for more than 100 yards last week for the second time this season. They’ll be facing a defense that’s top 50 in most major categories except against the run, allowing 151.3 rushing yards per game to rank 74th nationally. And in games against Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, the Gamecocks allowed a whooping 220.7 yards per game. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Aggies pass
Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada has been solid in three starts at home, completing 52 of 84 passes for 675 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions for a quarterback rating of 149.76. South Carolina has 10 interceptions and averages 2.57 sacks per game. Free safety Jaylan Foster leads the team in tackles (58) and interceptions (four). EDGE: TEXAS A&M
When the Gamecocks run
Kevin Harris, who led the SEC in rushing last season, is averaging only 3.5 yards per carry over 68 carries this season. A&M hasn’t been great against the run, but the linebackers are coming off a stellar effort, holding Missouri’s Tyler Badie to 68 yards on 22 carries (3.1). He was averaging 6.4 yards a carry with a pair of 200-yard games. EDGE: EVEN
When the Gamecocks pass
South Carolina backup quarterback Zeb Noland has a rating of 164.16, which would rank 11th in the country if he had enough pass attempts to qualify. Not bad for a guy who began the year as a graduate assistant coach, but Noland did most of his damage against Eastern Illinois and East Carolina. Tight end Jaheim Bell, who averages 17.6 yards a catch, is a nice playmaker against a blitz-happy team. EDGE: TEXAS A&M
Special teams
South Carolina has the edge in net punting by about the length of a few footballs. Both teams have great place-kickers with South Carolina’s Parker White 9-of-10 kicking field goals including a 54-yarder, while A&M’s Seth Small missed two last week. South Carolina has blocked three punts. EDGE: EVEN
Intangibles
The matchup is considered a cross-divisional rivalry by the SEC, matching teams 1,037 miles apart. They play for the Bonham Trophy, something most players in the seven-year history of the series didn’t even know existed let alone have seen. Maybe both teams can go looking for it next week since they are open. EDGE: EVEN
SOUTH CAROLINA MUST
• Limit turnovers: Missouri threw an interception early last week that jump-started A&M to a 21-0 lead.
• Win special teams: The Gamecocks have been opportunistic in the kicking game, including a 44-yard touchdown pass by punter Kai Kroeger on a trick play.
• Control the clock: Mississippi State beat A&M by holding the ball for 35 minutes, 6 seconds.
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Keep it simple: Spiller and Achane running behind a solidified offensive line should be good for 200 yards and control of the scoreboard.
• Make South Carolina one-dimensional: A&M should be able to stifle the Gamecocks’ inconsistent running game, allowing it to pressure the quarterback.
• Tighten up the swing: A&M misfired on three or four swing passes to wide-open running backs last week. Shoring up that play could mean another big step forward for an offense already beginning to find its stride.
-- ROBERT CESSNA