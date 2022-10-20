Texas A&M, South Carolina football teams make good use of bye week

With an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M football team knows a lot more about South Carolina, but more importantly the Aggies know more about themselves.

“We self-scout every week no matter what,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said.

The bye week gave the Aggies (3-3, 1-2) even more time to look at personnel, dissect formations and delve more into down-and-distance situations.

“That’s a running ritual,” Fisher said. “You know as much or more about yourself as you do about your opponent. You’ve got to make sure of that. You get back to fundamentals, and you get back to maybe some future things that you’ll do in game plans against your next six opponents that will be different or something you try to introduce to your team in those situations.”

South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) did pretty much the same thing since it also is coming off a bye.

“We used that week to certainly do some self-scouting and try and find tendencies that we may have and really identify things we’re doing really well and things we’re not doing well,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said. “[It’s] how to kind of stay one step ahead and continue to get better.”

South Carolina brings a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. kick that will be televised by the SEC Network (Optimum, Ch. 40). The Gamecocks are trying to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Aggies.

The Southeastern Conference game is a sellout.

“I know tickets are in high demand,” Beamer said. “I’m the head coach, and I am trying to find more tickets. My wife and family, we’ve given too many away, so I’ve still got people calling me. It is a hot ticket which it should be. Our guys have earned that right to have a big game like this.”

Beamer has been so busy he hasn’t been able to take in the South Carolina State Fair, which opened across from Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 11 and runs through Saturday night.

“I can look out my window right now and see the state fair, and the ferris wheel is going strong right now,” Beamer said Wednesday on the SEC coaches’ teleconference.

Saturday’s game will end more than a month away from home for A&M. The Aggies’ last home game was a 17-9 victory over Miami on Sept. 17. The Aggies will play four of their last five games at Kyle Field starting next week with seventh-ranked Ole Miss. The lone road trip is Auburn on Nov. 12.

• NOTES — A&M is a three-point favorite. ... The teams play for the Bonham Trophy, which is named after James Butler Bonham, a hero at The Alamo and an alum of South Carolina. The winning team’s state governor keeps the trophy for two weeks before it is returned to its permanent display at The Alamo in San Antonio.