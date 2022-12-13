Texas A&M sophomore WR Brown enters transfer portal

Texas A&M sophomore wide receiver Yulkeith Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from Miami had six receptions this season for 112 yards with a touchdown. He had two catches for 112 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown in the season opener against Sam Houston State. He played in six games, but didn’t see action in the last six games.
Brown played in five games as a freshman with a 45-yard run against Prairie View A&M and a 21-yard kickoff return, but no catches.
Brown is the 21st player from the A&M 2022 roster to opt for the portal.
Players transferring from Texas A&M's 2022 roster
|Position
|Player
|New School
|WR
|Yulkeith Brown
|WR
|Devin Price
|WR
|Chris Marshall
|LB
|Tarian Lee
|LB
|Andre White
|CB
|Josh Moten
|CB
|Myles Jones
|QB
|Eli Stowers
|DL
|Marcus Burris
|OL
|PJ Williams
|CB
|Denver Harris
|QB
|Haynes King
|CB
|Brian George
|TE
|Blake Smith
|DE
|Tunmise Adeleye
|WR
|Chase Lane
|Georgia Tech
|K
|Caden Davis
|RB
|LJ Johnson
|P
|Alan Guerrieri
|LB
|Ish Harris
|DL
|Elijah Jeudy