Texas A&M sophomore WR Brown enters transfer portal

Brown

A&M's Yulkeith Brown celebrates his 66-yard touchdown against Sam Houston State. 

 MEREDITH SEAVER, THE EAGLE

Texas A&M sophomore wide receiver Yulkeith Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from Miami had six receptions this season for 112 yards with a touchdown. He had two catches for 112 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown in the season opener against Sam Houston State. He played in six games, but didn’t see action in the last six games.

Brown played in five games as a freshman with a 45-yard run against Prairie View A&M and a 21-yard kickoff return, but no catches.

Brown is the 21st player from the A&M 2022 roster to opt for the portal.

Players transferring from Texas A&M's 2022 roster

Position Player New School
WR Yulkeith Brown
WR Devin Price
WR Chris Marshall
LB Tarian Lee
LB Andre White
CB Josh Moten
CB Myles Jones
QB Eli Stowers
DL Marcus Burris
OL PJ Williams
CB Denver Harris
QB Haynes King
CB Brian George
TE Blake Smith
DE Tunmise Adeleye
WR Chase Lane Georgia Tech
K Caden Davis
RB LJ Johnson
P Alan Guerrieri
LB Ish Harris
DL Elijah Jeudy
Price enters transfer portal

Texas A&M junior wide receiver Devin Price has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz.

