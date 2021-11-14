Texas A&M slips to 16th in Top 25 polls

Texas A&M slipped five spots to 16th in both this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll and the USA Today coaches polls following a 29-19 loss to Ole Miss.

A&M (7-3, 4-3 SEC), which had a four-game losing streak snapped, will play Prairie View A&M this week before concluding the regular season at LSU.

The Rebels (8-2, 4-2) moved up to 10th in both polls.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (62) 10-0 1550 1

2. Alabama 9-1 1449 3

3. Cincinnati 10-0 1420 2

4. Oregon 9-1 1353 5

5. Ohio St. 9-1 1341 6

6. Notre Dame 9-1 1175 7

7. Michigan St. 9-1 1161 8

8. Michigan 9-1 1134 9

9. Oklahoma St. 9-1 1106 10