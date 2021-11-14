Texas A&M slips to 16th in Top 25 polls

Texas A&M slipped five spots to 16th in both this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll and the USA Today coaches polls following a 29-19 loss to Ole Miss.
A&M (7-3, 4-3 SEC), which had a four-game losing streak snapped, will play Prairie View A&M this week before concluding the regular season at LSU.
The Rebels (8-2, 4-2) moved up to 10th in both polls.
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 10-0 1550 1
2. Alabama 9-1 1449 3
3. Cincinnati 10-0 1420 2
4. Oregon 9-1 1353 5
5. Ohio St. 9-1 1341 6
6. Notre Dame 9-1 1175 7
7. Michigan St. 9-1 1161 8
8. Michigan 9-1 1134 9
9. Oklahoma St. 9-1 1106 10
10. Mississippi 8-2 943 12
11. Baylor 8-2 882 18
12. Oklahoma 9-1 870 4
13. Wake Forest 9-1 851 13
14. BYU 8-2 671 14
15. UTSA 10-0 591 15
16. Texas A&M 7-3 583 11
17. Houston 9-1 509 17
18. Iowa 8-2 491 19
19. Wisconsin 7-3 467 20
20. Pittsburgh 8-2 358 25
21. Arkansas 7-3 277 -
22. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1 261 24
23. San Diego St. 9-1 239 -
24. Utah 7-3 141 -
25. NC State 7-3 95 21
Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian St. 32, Penn St. 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah St. 12, Kansas St. 12, Kentucky 9, SMU 9, Purdue 4.