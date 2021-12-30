Texas A&M signee Conner Weigman named nation’s top high school QB

Cypress Bridgeland’s Conner Weigman, who signed with Texas A&M earlier this month, was named the nation’s best quarterback by the National Quarterback Club on Thursday.

Weigman threw for 2,588 yards and 29 touchdowns with six interceptions this season. He also ran for 754 yards and nine touchdowns and caught two passes. For his career, Weigman threw for 8,891 yards and 98 TDs with 20 interceptions and rushed for 2,062 yards and 25 TDs on 327 carries.

The National Quarterback Club started honoring the year’s best quarterbacks in the professional, collegiate and high school ranks in 1985. Past high school winners include Jeff George (1985), Cale Gundy (1989), Brock Berlin (1999), Vince Young (2001), Tim Tebow (2005), Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler (2018), Bryce Young (2019), and Brock Vandagriff (2020).

Weigman will be given his award at the organization’s awards dinner and Hall of Fame induction ceremony Feb. 26 in Scottsdale, Arizona.