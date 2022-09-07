Texas A&M showed off wide receiver depth in season opener

It’s nice to have options, which appears to be the case for Texas A&M at wide receiver.

The sixth-ranked Aggies had seven wide receivers catch passes in the season-opening 31-0 victory over Sam Houston State last Saturday. That’s two more receivers with catches for A&M than in any game in the last three seasons.

Senior Ainias Smith led the way with six receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. That production was expected since Smith came into the season with 112 career catches, which was almost three times more than anyone else. Smith was complemented Saturday by true freshmen Evan Stewart (5-57) and Chris Marshall (4-41).

“I thought both of those guys [made] critical plays,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said about Stewart and Marshall. “I thought they caught the ball well. And you could see their ability to run after the catch, their size, their ball skills and their athleticism in what they did.”

Junior wide receiver Chase Lane, who suffered a season-ending injury midway through last season, added two catches for 25 yards, and sophomore Yulkeith Brown had his first two collegiate catches. Brown had a 66-yard touchdown catch and made a great block on Smith’s 63-yard touchdown reception.

“The guy’s growing and playing real well,” Fisher said of Brown. “He had a great camp. He played well. He can do a lot of things.”

Senior Jalen Preston and sophomore Moose Muhammad III each added a catch. It was the first time seven wide receivers made receptions in a game in Fisher’s tenure at A&M.

“We’re very competitive,” Brown said. “Even in practice, we have guys pushing the guys who are starting, so we’re getting better every day. And the more we rotate guys in there, the more explosive plays we will have.”

Saturday’s game was the first time A&M had a trio of wide receivers with four or more catches since Caleb Chapman, Lane and Smith combined for 18 receptions, 256 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-38 victory over fourth-ranked Florida in 2020. Chapman led the way with nine receptions for 151 yards and two scores in that game.

Chapman had catches of 49 and 51 yards against Florida, providing a long-ball threat to Fisher’s ball-control offense. But Chapman suffered a season-ending knee injury on the 51-yard TD catch that tied the game at 38. He never fully recovered, catching only 13 passes for 210 yards last year before transferring to Oregon. Former five-star recruit Demond Demas wasn’t able to provide a deep threat to complement Smith. Demas saw limited playing time as a freshman in 2020 and had only 15 receptions for 235 yards last year before entering the NCAA transfer portal.

A&M’s newcomers may be the answer. Stewart, one the five-star recruits in A&M’s recent top-ranked recruiting class, has looked like a difference-maker since arriving, and Marshall, a four-star recruit, managed to catch every ball thrown his way against Sam Houston despite being banged up in fall camp and not getting as much work, Fisher said.

• NOTES — The last time A&M had two freshman wide receivers with four receptions in a game was the 2017 Belk Bowl when Jhamon Ausbon had 12 catches for 112 yards and Camron Buckley had four for 26. ... A&M received a commitment from Austin Westlake four-star offensive lineman TJ Shanahan on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Shanahan is the nation’s 150th-ranked player in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. The Aggies now have 11 commitments in their 2023 recruiting class, which ranks 24th nationally. A&M has three offensive linemen pledged, including Smithson Valley’s Colton Thomasson and Chase Bisontis of Ramsey, New Jersey. ... A&M’s weekly show The Pulse will air on ESPNU beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. It also will air each week after football games on KBTX (Optimum Ch. 5) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and on CW-8 Aggieland at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The Pulse can be watched online at 12thMan.com each week Wednesday nights after its broadcast debut.