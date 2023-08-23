Texas A&M has sold out of season tickets for the upcoming football season with nearly 93,000 purchased, which is the most since Kyle Field was redeveloped in 2015.

Several ticket options remain for fans to attend games at Kyle Field. Flex packs and single game tickets may be purchased online at www.12thmanfoundation.com or by calling 888-992-4443. Students without a sports pass may visit the north ticket windows on Fridays of each game week to purchase walk-up single game tickets. Flex packs, single game tickets and student walk-up tickets are all subject to availability.