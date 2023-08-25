Texas A&M is banking on offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s play-calling to spark a turnaround season, but offensive line coach Steve Addazio and defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin could be the keys to the team’s success this season.

The Aggies averaged 141.5 yards rushing per game last season to rank 11th in the Southeastern Conference and 79th in the country despite featuring running back De’Von Achane, who was a third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in April’s NFL draft.

“You’ve got to be able to run the football to do the things you’ve got to do,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “In this league, you’ve got to win up front.”

The numbers were even worse for the Aggies on the other side as they allowed 208.8 yards rushing per game to rank last in the SEC and 122nd in the country.

Both offensive and defensive lines figure to be better by experience, starting with the coaches. Addazio and Durkin are entering their second seasons surrounded by plenty of familiar faces.

A&M’s defense returns nine starters. They know Durkin’s schemes better, and he knows their abilities.

“Sometimes it’s hard to see all of that right away,” Durkin said. “You kind of learn as you go, so I feel much more comfortable about knowing our personnel now this year, and I think those guys probably have the same comfort level with me and how we do things and what our scheme is and everything else.”

A&M allowed only 156.2 yards passing per game to lead the nation last season, but it was a hollow victory considering the porous run defense — a big part of why the Aggies finished 5-7.

“We were not good vs. the run. We need to improve it,” Durkin said. “That has to happen. We need [to be] more consistent I think is probably the word across the board, run or pass.”

Durkin said the unit needs to perform at a high level all the time.

A&M’s offensive line couldn’t do that because Addazio dealt with injuries and youth in his first season. Center Bryce Foster, coming off a stellar freshman season, started only four games because of illness and an injury. Five different players made starts at left guard as injuries forced personnel changes almost weekly.

The plus is all the players who started on the offensive line return except sophomore Matthew Wykoff, who started the other eight games at center for Foster. Wykoff transferred to California.

“Us taking those reps last season is just building the competition better for this season, because we know what we’re doing,” senior Layden Robinson said. “The guys are not so young. They’re experienced. They played. They got that feeling out of their system, and they know what’s expected of them, and they know how to win and how to play, so that’s just going to bring the best out of our group in general.”

Robinson along with right tackle Reuben Fatheree II started every game last season. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Robinson dropped off last year after a solid sophomore season. He had an 85.0 run-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus, that ranked him in the top 10 among Power Five conference guards in 2021. But he had a 40.9 mark in pass protection last year.

“I worked on myself mentally,” Robinson said. “I worked on myself physically. I got down in weight, because I realized in the spring time when I cut weight, I actually felt good, and it was the best spring I had according to the coaches. Talking to them, I moved better. I felt better. I just felt the movement in my body.”

Fatheree had a 77.5 pass-blocking grade last year, putting him in the top 10 among SEC tackles. Left tackle Trey Zuhn III graded 69.3 in pass blocking as a redshirt freshman despite playing hurt. Kam Dewberry made five starts at left guard as a true freshman, grading out at 63.4.

Foster, who was a freshman All-American in 2021 by both the Football Writers Association of America and The Athletic, missed spring drills but was healthy for fall camp.

“I expect him to have a great year, and when he does, it makes a huge difference on what we can do on offense, a big difference,” Fisher said.

Pro Football Focus rates A&M’s offensive line the ninth best in the country behind Michigan, Georgia, Oregon State, Alabama, Southern California, Notre Dame, Texas and LSU.

A&M, despite losing Wykoff who had nine career starts, returns eight offensive linemen who have started a game led by Robinson (22 starts), Fatheree II (21), Foster (16) and sophomore Zuhn (11).

The defensive line doesn’t have that much experience but is long on young talent. Shemar Stewart and Walter Nolen combined for 50 tackles as true freshmen last season.

“I just see the confidence rise for them,” junior end Fadil Diggs said. “Those guys got a lot of snaps last season, and they get a chance to go into this season to show the things they worked on, and they’re working very hard right now.”

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Nolen was rated the top recruit in the class of 2022 by ESPN and USA Today.

“He is one of the most tremendous players I’ve ever seen, one of the greatest talents I’ve ever seen playing this game from high school to the collegiate level, and I played against some amazing guys, skill players included,” A&M senior lineman McKinnley Jackson said. “He is one of those tremendous athletes. Like I said, he is a unicorn.”

Jackson, a preseason second-team all-conference pick, missed four games with injuries last year. The Aggies had only two defenders, linebacker Chris Russell Jr. and Demani Richardson, start every game last season. Constant lineup changes made the transition to a new coordinator tougher.

“No. 1, I think they’ll know the calls better — they’re experienced,” Fisher said. “And then our health and leadership [is improved].”