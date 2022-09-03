Texas A&M-Sam Houston quarter-by-quarter breakdown

FIRST QUARTER

• First-time starters: Several Texas A&M players earned their first starts on offense including true freshman running back Evan Stewart, junior running back Devon Achane and three redshirt freshmen — tackle Trey Zuhn III, tight end Dametrious Crownover and center Matthew Wykoff. On defense, sophomores lineman Fadil Diggs, defensive back Jardin Gilbert and tackle Shemar Turner earned their first starts along with senior linebacker Chris Russell Jr. and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye.

• Missed field goal: A&M junior Caden Davis missed wide right on a 52-yard field-goal attempt. He had missed his only other attempt as an Aggie — from 37 yards against New Mexico last season.

• A first catch to remember: A&M sophomore Yulkeith Brown made his first collegiate reception in stride, easily separating from Sam Houston State linebacker Sincere Jackson for a 66-yard touchdown catch.

• Key statistic: Other than Brown’s touchdown catch, A&M gained only 44 yards on 12 plays.

SECOND QUARTER

• Helping hand: A&M senior linebacker Andre White Jr. drifted left and reached up to tip a pass by Sam Houston quarterback Jordan Yates with A&M’s Gilbert making his first career interception at the A&M 8-yard line, returning it 13 yards.

• Motion sickness: A&M sophomore right tackle Reuben Fatheree II was called for a motion penalty on third-and-2 that resulted in a drive-ending incompletion. Sophomore left guard Aki Ogunbiyi opened the possession with a motion penalty, but A&M was able to overcome it for a first down.

• Pressing the issue: A&M’s Haynes King threw into double coverage and was intercepted by Sam Houston’s BJ Foster in the end zone. On the previous play, King dropped a beautiful pass over the outstretched arms of Sam Houston’s Isaiah Downs with A&M’s Ainias Smith making a 21-yard catch.

• Big lift: A&M was in danger of ending the half with back-to-back three-and-outs until Smith caught a 63-yard touchdown pass.

• Key statistic: The teams rushed for a combined 28 yards on 12 carries.

THIRD QUARTER

• Keep it simple: A&M opened the second half with a 12-play, 71-yard touchdown drive. The Aggies, who threw only two passes on the possession, didn’t face a third down until Achane scored on a 1-yard run.

• 19 free yards: Sam Houston initially downed a punt at the A&M 1, but the call was changed to a touchback.

• Another bad throw: Sam Houston defensive back Kameryn Alexander made an easy interception of a King pass at the Bearkats’ 32 on a first-down play.

• Key statistic: A&M held Sam Houston to 18 yards in the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Smith’s big day continues: Smith was open running down the A&M sideline for a 43-yard touchdown reception, atoning for a rare drop on a short pass earlier on the drive.

• Great fake: Sam Houston punter Jadon Cardell lumbered for 18 yards on fourth-and-8 to the A&M 45.

• Keeping the shutout: White Jr. forced Sam Houston’s Dezmon Jackson to fumble with A&M freshman defensive back Jacoby Matthews recovering at the Aggie 29.

• Key statistic: A&M opened the season with a shutout for the first time since 1993 when it defeated LSU 24-0.

— ROBERT CESSNA