Texas A&M-Sam Houston quarter-by-quarter breakdown

FIRST QUARTER • First-time starters: Several Texas A&M players earned their first starts on offense including true freshman running back Evan Stewart, junior running back Devon Achane and three redshirt freshmen — tackle Trey Zuhn III, tight end Dametrious Crownover and center Matthew Wykoff. On defense, sophomores lineman Fadil Diggs, defensive back Jardin Gilbert and tackle Shemar Turner earned their first starts along with senior linebacker Chris Russell Jr. and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye. • Missed field goal: A&M junior Caden Davis missed wide right on a 52-yard field-goal attempt. He had missed his only other attempt as an Aggie — from 37 yards against New Mexico last season.
• A first catch to remember: A&M sophomore Yulkeith Brown made his first collegiate reception in stride, easily separating from Sam Houston State linebacker Sincere Jackson for a 66-yard touchdown catch. • Key statistic: Other than Brown’s touchdown catch, A&M gained only 44 yards on 12 plays. SECOND QUARTER • Helping hand: A&M senior linebacker Andre White Jr. drifted left and reached up to tip a pass by Sam Houston quarterback Jordan Yates with A&M’s Gilbert making his first career interception at the A&M 8-yard line, returning it 13 yards. • Motion sickness: A&M sophomore right tackle Reuben Fatheree II was called for a motion penalty on third-and-2 that resulted in a drive-ending incompletion. Sophomore left guard Aki Ogunbiyi opened the possession with a motion penalty, but A&M was able to overcome it for a first down. • Pressing the issue: A&M’s Haynes King threw into double coverage and was intercepted by Sam Houston’s BJ Foster in the end zone. On the previous play, King dropped a beautiful pass over the outstretched arms of Sam Houston’s Isaiah Downs with A&M’s Ainias Smith making a 21-yard catch. • Big lift: A&M was in danger of ending the half with back-to-back three-and-outs until Smith caught a 63-yard touchdown pass. • Key statistic: The teams rushed for a combined 28 yards on 12 carries. THIRD QUARTER • Keep it simple: A&M opened the second half with a 12-play, 71-yard touchdown drive. The Aggies, who threw only two passes on the possession, didn’t face a third down until Achane scored on a 1-yard run. • 19 free yards: Sam Houston initially downed a punt at the A&M 1, but the call was changed to a touchback. • Another bad throw: Sam Houston defensive back Kameryn Alexander made an easy interception of a King pass at the Bearkats’ 32 on a first-down play. • Key statistic: A&M held Sam Houston to 18 yards in the quarter. FOURTH QUARTER • Smith’s big day continues: Smith was open running down the A&M sideline for a 43-yard touchdown reception, atoning for a rare drop on a short pass earlier on the drive. • Great fake: Sam Houston punter Jadon Cardell lumbered for 18 yards on fourth-and-8 to the A&M 45. • Keeping the shutout: White Jr. forced Sam Houston’s Dezmon Jackson to fumble with A&M freshman defensive back Jacoby Matthews recovering at the Aggie 29. • Key statistic: A&M opened the season with a shutout for the first time since 1993 when it defeated LSU 24-0.
Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher leads the team into Kyle Field before the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
The Corps of Cadets marches into Kyle Field before Saturday's game between Texas A&M and Sam Houston State.
Texas A&M mascot corporal Grayson Poage waits to run out with Reveille X before the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher leads the team onto Kyle Field before the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
A Texas A&M Yell Leader pumps up the Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M quarterback hands off the ball to running back Devon Achane during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane is tackled by the Sam Houston State defense during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith celebrates his catch during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane and Ainias Smith make the tackle after an interception by the Sam Houston State defense during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Fadil Diggs leaps for the tackle during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith catches and runs for the end zone during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
aggie football QUARTERS
Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Turner celebrates after his sack against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M’s Sam Houston State’s during game action at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michael Miller, Special to The Eagle
Texas A&M defensive back Kyle Fitzgerald aits for the snap during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson leaves the pocket during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
aggie footbal MAX JOHNSON
Texas A&M backup quarterback Max Johnson leaves the pocket against Sam Houston State on Saturday at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston State
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson hands off to running back Amari Daniels during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M defensive back Jacoby Matthews recovers the fumble during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King passes the ball during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
aggie sidebar FRONT PAGE
Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch against Sam Houston State on Saturday at Kyle Field.
aggie football HAYNES KING
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King passes the ball before being tackled against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King calls for the snap during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
aggie football AINIAS SMITH
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith races with the ball after making a catch against Sam Houston State on Saturday at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston State
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith makes a catch during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane runs for the end zone during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King calls for the snap during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
aggie football DEVON ACHANE
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane runs along the sideline during the Sam Houston State game at Kyle Field on Saturday.
Yulkeith Brown (8) and Ainias Smith celebrate Smith’s second-quarter touchdown to push the Aggies to a 17-0 halftime lead.
Sam Houston State defensive back Kameryn Alexander breaks up a pass intended for Evan Stewart in the end zone in the second quarter.
A&M students cheer on their Aggies late in the second quarter Saturday at Kyle Field.
Aggies Yulkeith Brown (8) and Ainias Smith (0) celebrate with fans in the end zone after Smith’s 63-yard TD reception in the second quarter.
Yulkeith Brown lands a block on Bearkat BJ Foster to leave the rest of the 63-yard reception for Ainias Smith to be unimpeded to the end zone.
Defensive lineman Albert Regis bulldozes over Sam Houston State quarterback Jordan Yates in the second quarter.
