Texas A&M safety O'Neal to declare for NFL draft and won't play in Gator Bowl

Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal Jr., will declare for the NFL draft, forgoing a second senior season afforded him because of COVID-19 and he also won’t play in the Gator Bowl.

“After many prayers and deep conversations with my teammates, family, and coaches I have decided to opt out of the bowl game, forego my senior season, and declare for the NFL Draft,” O’Neal tweeted Sunday afternoon.

O’Neal had a career-high 58 tackles this season, 38 of them solos. He broke up seven tackles, had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He played in 48 games for the Aggies, getting 161 tackles. O’Neal had 33 career starts which tied him for second on the team with tight end Jalen Wydeermyer, two behind offensive guard Kenyon Green. O’Neal started the last 28 games.

O’Neal is the second starter to declare for the NFL draft and opt not to return for another season. All-American junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal was the first. Sixth-year senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy declared for the NFL draft via twitter, but didn’t say if he would play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31.