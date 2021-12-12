Texas A&M safety Leon O'Neal to skip bowl game, declare for NFL draft

Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal Jr., will declare for the NFL draft, forgoing a second senior season and he won’t play in the Gator Bowl.
“After many prayers and deep conversations with my teammates, family, and coaches I have decided to opt of the bowl game, forego my senior season, and declare for the NFL Draft,” O’Neal tweeted Sunday afternoon.
O’Neal becomes the third starter from the defense to declare for the draft along with All-American junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal and senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy. Leal and Peevy also announced their intentions to enter the NFL draft via Twitter, but didn’t say if they’d play in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31.
However, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said he didn’t think Leal would play in the Gator Bowl teleconference on Dec. 5.
“We’ll have to wait and see for sure, but I don’t believe he will,” Fisher said. “I’m sure he will go train and do the things he will do to get ready for the draft.”
Other A&M juniors who possibly could declare for the NFL draft and miss the bowl game are running back Isaiah Spiller, offensive guard Kenyon Green and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
Seniors who have exhausted their eligibility and could skip the bowl game to train for the NFL draft include defensive end Micheal Clemons and linebacker Aaron Hansford.
A&M, which hasn’t played since a 27-24 loss to LSU on Nov. 27, will start bowl practices this week after finals, which end Wednesday.
A&M’s defense in addition to losing Leal and O’Neal for the bowl game and possibly Peevy, will have an interim coordinator because Mike Elko was hired as Duke’s head coach Friday. A&M also lost strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt to Oklahoma last week.
O’Neal, Leal and Peevy combined for 86 career starts and were among the defense’s five most experienced players along with junior safety Demani Richardson and senior cornerback Myles Jones.
O’Neal had a career-high 58 tackles this season, 38 of them solos. He broke up seven tackles, had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He played in 48 games for the Aggies, getting 161 tackles. O’Neal had 33 career starts which tied him for second on the team with Wydermyer, two behind Green. O’Neal started the last 28 games.