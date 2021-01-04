 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson to have knee surgery
0 comments

Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson to have knee surgery

{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Texas A&M’s Demani Richardson (26) celebrates following an interception in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Alabama at Kyle Field.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Texas A&M sophomore defensive back Demani Richardson had knee surgery Monday, according to a tweet by Richardson.

“Knee surgery today. Time to come back stronger!!” the tweet read.

After playing in every game as a freshman, Richardson this year missed the Aggies’ 48-3 win at South Carolina and the 31-20 win at Auburn. Richardson remained in College Station after testing positive for COVID-19 for the South Carolina game, according to head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Richardson, a Waxahachie alumnus, played in 12 games as a true freshman recording 71 tackles and an interception. This season, the safety made 36 tackles and an interception in eight games. He played in Saturday’s Orange Bowl, where he made two tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Through the end of the season, Richardson was in a rotation with senior Keldrick Carper and freshman Antonio Johnson.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert