Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson to have knee surgery

Texas A&M sophomore defensive back Demani Richardson had knee surgery Monday, according to a tweet by Richardson.

“Knee surgery today. Time to come back stronger!!” the tweet read.

After playing in every game as a freshman, Richardson this year missed the Aggies’ 48-3 win at South Carolina and the 31-20 win at Auburn. Richardson remained in College Station after testing positive for COVID-19 for the South Carolina game, according to head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Richardson, a Waxahachie alumnus, played in 12 games as a true freshman recording 71 tackles and an interception. This season, the safety made 36 tackles and an interception in eight games. He played in Saturday’s Orange Bowl, where he made two tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Through the end of the season, Richardson was in a rotation with senior Keldrick Carper and freshman Antonio Johnson.

