Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson tapping into big hits of Aggie seasons past

Leaning over a laptop, Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson watched a video of “The Hit” with unflinching focus. He put his hand to his mouth and smiled when former Texas A&M linebacker Quentin Coryatt plowed his shoulder into the chin of TCU wide receiver Kyle McPherson on the cold Fort Worth night in 1991.
“Oh, yeah. He’s done,” Johnson said of McPherson.
Johnson had never seen “The Hit” until this week, but don’t blame him. The play is part of A&M’s highlight montage run on the jumbo screens at Kyle Field before each game, but that video rolls while the Aggies are still in the locker room. As for the actual event itself, Coryatt’s famous tackle happened more than a decade before Johnson, a native of East St. Louis, Illinois, was born.
Give Johnson credit, rather, for adding to the legacy.
Early in A&M’s 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M last Saturday, Johnson ran untouched on a blitz around the outside and nearly ran through Panther quarterback Jawon Pass, knocking the football loose with the big hit as linebacker Aaron Hansford easily picked up the ball and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown.
“I’ve had some big hits in my career but not on a big stage like this,” Johnson said. “I wish I had [another] big hit like that.”
None may have produced quite the same thump as last Saturday’s bit of violence, but Johnson has separated himself as one of the Aggies’ most consistent tacklers during his sophomore season. He ranks second on the team in tackles with 70 and leads in solo tackles with 45. He’s had 8.5 tackles for loss, one sack, an interception and five pass breakups.
He said he had no idea he earned his first forced fumble of the season last Saturday until well after perfectly wrapping up Pass.
“I really was focusing on making sure I didn’t miss him,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know if he had seen me or felt me coming, so I was just trying to make sure my target is centered, so if he moved any way, I still had a lot of surface area to hit. I heard the crowd for the most part.”
Johnson’s form on his big hit was so flawless it wasn’t in danger of drawing a penalty, something the current era’s football player is well aware of. In fact, after the initial intrigue of watching “The Hit” wore off on Johnson, that line of thinking popped in his mind.
“Did he get flagged for that?” Johnson asked.
In 1991, the targeting penalty was still decades away, so Coryatt’s massive blow, which broke McPherson’s jaw, was completely legal. All things considered, nothing made A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher more proud than Johnson’s display of fundamental, legal tackling in the high-adrenaline situation.
“He didn’t get careless,” Fisher said. “He made a clean football tackle. He put his shoulder in there. He kept his head up ... your leg and your shoulder, step on the guys toes, hit on the rise ... did all the things you’ve got to do and didn’t try to head shot a guy. He stayed focused in the moment to allow the play to be as good as it was, and it was a very pretty tackle. Good teaching reel.”
Johnson has been a key part of an Aggie defense that ranks third best in the SEC at opponents’ yards per pass in conference play at 5.77. A&M also has allowed the fourth fewest 15-yard or longer plays in SEC play at 9.44%.
Part of that success has been the emergence of another young talent in the Aggie secondary, cornerback Tyreek Chappell. The freshman has been a constant in the Aggie lineup after starters Myles Jones and Brian George went down with season-ending injuries. Chappell has a team-high eight pass breakups along with an interception and 38 tackles this season.
“It stumbles up on you,” Fisher said of Chappell’s opportunity. “Early that can be good, but then it wears on you after that, the joy and excitement of wanting to play, and then it’s, oh, am I sure I want to play? Well, he was sure he wanted to play, and how he handled it I think sometimes that’s even tougher, believe it or not.”
This Saturday the Aggies will face an LSU offense that ranks 40th in the country, and fifth in the SEC, in passing offense, averaging 234.4 yards per game. Quarterback Max Johnson ranks third in the SEC in touchdown passes with 24, though he is 11th in the conference in completion percentage at 60.6%.
With the Tigers playing for bowl eligibility and their head coach Ed Oregon, who is coaching his final regular season game at LSU, Johnson said the Aggie defense will need to make a few more big and fundamentally sound plays in Death Valley.
“Playing in the SEC, it’s shown all year that any given day any team can win, so you’ve just got to come in with that faceless mentality,” Johnson said. “When you play in the SEC, you have to give that team the best, because if you’re off one day, that can be it. We know they are going to be hyped up.”