Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will forgo the rest of his eligibility, he announced in a social media post Tuesday.
“To my family, I wouldn’t be here without you and your never ending love and support,” Johnson said in the post. “Through the pain and sacrifices, I appreciate you more than you will ever know Thank you and I love you. To my coaches and teammates, thank you for pushing me to be better day after day. Everything we have been through together and the lessons I have learned the past 3 years have helped me become the players, teammate, leader, and man that I am today. To the Aggie fans, thank you for welcoming me and my family since day 1. Kyle Field on game days is the best place in college football and that’s because of you.”
#Two7 OUT!!!! Gigem👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/TYonla0aMc— Antonio Johnson (@Antonio_johns0n) December 13, 2022
People are also reading…
In three seasons with the Aggies, Johnson recorded 164 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception. His sophomore season, in which he finished second on the team in total tackles with 79, Johnson was named a Pro Football Focus first team All-American and an Associated Press second team All-American.
His only career interception came in the Aggies’ road trip to Missouri in 2021, just miles away from his hometown of East St. Louis, Ill.
While working through injury issues this season, Johnson saw action in nine games and still had 71 tackles and a sack. He also forced three fumbles.
Johnson becomes the third Aggie from the 2022 roster to declare early, following cornerback Jaylon Jones and running back Devon Achane.