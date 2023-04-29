A pair of Texas A&M football players heard their names called on the final day of the 2023 NFL draft.

A&M safety Antonio Johnson was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 26th pick of the fifth round, 160th overall, on Saturday. Two rounds later, A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones was taken by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth pick in the seventh round (221st overall).

Three Aggies were selected this year beginning with running back Devon Achane, who was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the third round Friday.

“My family, they’ve just been here by my side through this whole process, and just to get that call and see my name come across that screen, it meant a lot,” Johnson said. “A lot of hard work and dedication. God had a plan for me, and today was the day. It was meant for me to be down to Jacksonville. So I’m blessed.”

Johnson was projected as a second-round pick and a consensus 62nd pick overall but fell to the middle of the final day. He was the sixth safety selected, and ESPN had him ranked as the sixth-best safety in the draft prior to its start.

Johnson said he was surprised that he fell to the fifth round.

“It was out of my hands,” he said. “I did what I had to do on the field and at the combine and in my meetings with teams. I took care of the controllable, and this was uncontrollable. So just having my family around, I’m just blessed to have them around and keep me sane through this whole process.”

Pro Football Focus graded the Jaguar’s selection of Johnson in the fifth round as “Elite,” saying the safety is “an absolute menace in the box and just needs some refinement in order to make plays on the ball. The Jaguars should be thrilled to pick up PFF’s second-best-rated safety in the fifth round.”

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound safety missed his opportunity to travel to Jacksonville, Florida, for the first time when the Aggies bowed out of the 2021 Gator Bowl, citing a COVID-19 outbreak as the reason. Former A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk also plays for the Jaguars, though the two Aggies have never formally met, Johnson said. Kirk was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, two years before Johnson arrived at A&M.

“I’m sure we’ll be in contact soon with us being Aggies,” Johnson said.

Jacksonville made visits to College Station during the season, Johnson said, but his first time talking with the team came at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

In three seasons with the Aggies, Johnson had 164 tackles, including 14 for loss and two sacks. He pulled in one career interception when the Aggies traveled to Missouri, close to his hometown of East St. Louis, Illinois. He said that play was the highlight of his college career.

Johnson spent most of his career playing nickelback with the ability to step up in the box on run support as well as defending in coverage.

He earned All-Southeastern Conference first-team honors last year by the Associated Press and second-team honors from the coaches.

Most of the conversations the Jaguars had with Johnson prior to the draft revolved around him playing a more traditional role at safety.

“It was really just me coming in and learning the safety position and from there cross training [at nickel],” he said.

PFF named Johnson a second-team All-American in 2022 after he earned an 81.6 overall grade by the analytics service. Quantifying his versatility, he was in defensive run support on 296 snaps last season and dropped back in coverage on 268 snaps, according to PFF. He made 11 coverage stops in 2022 to go along with 17 run stops. His coverage marks caught 20 passes on 29 targets last season.

“I just love the aggressiveness of the game,” Johnson said of his hard-hitting stye. “I always think about it like, ‘Is it me or him?’ I refuse it to be me. That’s the mentality I bring into every game and every tackle that I make.”

Jones will join former teammate, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, in Indianapolis.

“Today’s been one of the best days of my life,” Jones said.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound cornerback pulled in three interceptions and broke up 12 passes in three years with the Aggies, while also tallying 98 tackles. PFF gave Jones a career-high 71.5 overall grade in 2022, when he saw action in 601 snaps. He forced four incompletions and had seven coverage stops in his final year, according to PFF. He was targeted 19 times, allowing 10 catches.

Jones was projected to be a fifth-round pick by NFLMockDraftDatabase.com as the 147th overall selection.

PFF rated the Colts selection of Jones as “Good.”

“He fits best in a Cover 3 scheme and, fortunately, he lands with Colts’ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who runs more Cover 3 than any other defensive play caller,” the website said in its review of the pick.

Jones said waiting until the seventh round wasn’t stressful because he would be happy no matter which organization selected him.

“I just thank Indianapolis as an organization for believing in me, because you’ve got to lay all the chips on yourself, man,” Jones said. “I really do appreciate them.”