Texas A&M’s young receivers make most of opportunities against New Mexico

Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas broke through the New Mexico secondary and pulled all of Kyle Field with him in the process.

Looking for more big-play ability out of their offense, the seventh-ranked Aggies got it during the second quarter Saturday when Demas busted loose on a post route and hauled in a 70-yard touchdown catch for a 14-0 lead. The redshirt freshman ignited the Aggie sideline and the 12th Man in the stands with the quick strike, and he started a theme among A&M’s younger wideouts. Demas was one of three Aggies along with Moose Muhammad III and Devin Price to log their first career receptions during the 34-0 victory.

“He’s got all the ability in the world,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “And he’s really practicing good, doing good. I’m very pleased with his progress right now, and we’re going to be who we can be. He needs to be a part of it — that’s for sure.”

Demas, a former five-star recruit, earned his first career start due to Caleb Chapman being unavailable for the game. Demas only caught two passes but led the Aggies with 100 receiving yards. His other catch came in the third quarter, a 30-yard gain on an out route that he turned up field for extra yardage.