Texas A&M 's SEC schedule features early October bout with Alabama

A year removed from a 9-1 season for the Texas A&M football team, culminating in an Orange Bowl victory and a No. 4 final Associated Pres Top 25 ranking, the Southeastern Conference West title could go through Kyle Field on Oct. 9.
National champion Alabama rolls into Aggieland in early October to face an A&M team that only lost to the Crimson Tide last season, 52-24. It will be the Aggies sixth game of the season and third league game.
“Last year, it was a beatdown,” SEC Network analyst and former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik said. “Alabama put it on them good, 52-24. But let’s be honest, this kind of catapulted A&M to that 9-1 season. They didn’t play bad near the end of the game, it was earlier in the game where they didn’t play well. When you talk about battling it out in the West, this is going to go a long way to determine who become the West champions.”
The 2021 season will welcome back nonconference play, after COVID-19 forced the SEC into a conference-only slate in 2020. The Aggies open the season Sept. 4, by hosting Kent State.
The marquee nonconference game will be a trip to Denver the following week to face Colorado in Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the Denver Broncos. The Aggies were initially scheduled to play a home-and-home with the Buffaloes, beginning in Kyle Field in 2020. After last year’s cancelation, the series was condensed to one, neutral-site game.
New Mexico comes to Kyle field on Sept. 18 and Prairie View A&M on Nov. 20 to close out the nonconference schedule.
A&M opens SEC play Sept. 25 against Arkansas in a game that returns to AT&T Stadium. COVID-19 forced the game to Kyle Field last season and A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said the two teams will play out the remainder of the contract with the Dallas Cowboys through 2024.
Mike Leach and Mississippi State on Oct. 2 come to Kyle Field, followed by a trip to former Big 12 rival Missouri on Oct. 16. The Aggies’ SEC East yearly game against South Carolina will be at Kyle Field on Oct. 23 to continue the battle for the Bonham Trophy, a matchup the Aggies have not lost since joining the SEC in 2012.
An open week comes before A&M welcomes Auburn to College Station on Nov. 6. Second-year Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will get his first crack at the Aggies when A&M travels to Oxford on Nov. 13. The 2020 matchup between the Aggies and Rebels was canceled due to COVID-19 positives and contact tracing within the A&M program.
Finally, A&M’s traditional Thanksgiving week rivalry with LSU ends the season in Death Valley. The changed 2020 scheduled kept the LSU game on Thanksgiving weekend, but extended the season past the last week of November.
As usual, the SEC championship game will be played in Atlanta on Dec. 4.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic in making further decisions on the 2021 season.
"We are proud to have completed the 2020 football season under unique circumstances and will now focus on playing the 2021 football season as scheduled,” Sankey said in a statement. “Circumstances around the COVID-19 virus will continue to guide our decision-making should any adjustments need to be made.”