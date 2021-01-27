Texas A&M 's SEC schedule features early October bout with Alabama

A year removed from a 9-1 season for the Texas A&M football team, culminating in an Orange Bowl victory and a No. 4 final Associated Pres Top 25 ranking, the Southeastern Conference West title could go through Kyle Field on Oct. 9.

National champion Alabama rolls into Aggieland in early October to face an A&M team that only lost to the Crimson Tide last season, 52-24. It will be the Aggies sixth game of the season and third league game.

“Last year, it was a beatdown,” SEC Network analyst and former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik said. “Alabama put it on them good, 52-24. But let’s be honest, this kind of catapulted A&M to that 9-1 season. They didn’t play bad near the end of the game, it was earlier in the game where they didn’t play well. When you talk about battling it out in the West, this is going to go a long way to determine who become the West champions.”

The 2021 season will welcome back nonconference play, after COVID-19 forced the SEC into a conference-only slate in 2020. The Aggies open the season Sept. 4, by hosting Kent State.