Texas A&M’s loaded freshman class gets plenty of playing time against Sam Houston

High expectations have surrounded Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class with many believing it will make an impact as early as this fall.

In February, the Aggies inked the nation’s No. 1 class and the highest-rated college football recruiting class of all-time. On Saturday, a number of those players had chances to showcase their skills on both sides of the ball during their first game wearing maroon and white in the Aggies’ season-opening 31-0 win over Sam Houston at Kyle Field.

Playing time for first-year players came early in the first half, too, as A&M rotated players at a number of spots.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said it may have been as many true freshmen as he’s ever played in a game.

“You didn’t realize there were freshmen out there,” Fisher said. “Guys played well. They caught the ball. They covered. They rushed. They blocked, did the things that weren’t jumping out at you that, hey, he’s a young guy and he’s going to have a lot of mistakes. There’s a lot of production. There’s a lot of nerves early. You can see it in the look of their eyes, but once they got to playing ... they were naturally doing things.”

Wide receiver Evan Stewart was the Aggies’ lone true freshman to earn a start against the Bearkats. The quick, agile outside receiver made flashy plays and finished the game with five receptions for 57 yards. A&M had a consistent rotation at receiver, which meant freshman Chris Marshall received reps. He caught a 7-yard pass on his first play from scrimmage and finished the game with four receptions for 41 yards.

Fisher said Marshall missed some time during fall camp with a minor injury but noted how Marshall and Stewart each made critical plays and gained yards after the catch.

“Coming in as a freshman, they had the little jitters walking out of the tunnel or whatever, but it seemed like all of that went away as soon as the game started,” A&M senior wideout Ainias Smith said. “I was excited for them, very happy for them. Came out and they didn’t play like no freshmen. They played well.”

Defensive line headlined A&M’s top-ranked recruiting class, and some of those youngsters saw significant snaps Saturday. Defensive ends Shemar Stewart and LT Overton got in on A&M’s third drive. Enai White was used often as a standup rusher, and Anthony Lucas also saw action at end. Tackle Walter Nolen, the nation’s No. 2 recruit in the 2022 class, also played in A&M’s rotation and applied consistent pressure in the pass rush.

Sophomore Fadil Diggs said the Aggies’ depth on defensive line created by the freshman class keeps him on his toes and encourages competition.

“Those guys are very talented,” Diggs said. “They’re going to strain, run to the ball. And I’m glad they got to do that today, because, you know, it can be nerve-wracking playing your first game as a freshman. So I’m glad that they got that out today.”

With senior Max Wright unavailable due to injury, the Aggies tapped into the bench at tight end, and freshman Donovan Green played several snaps.

Freshman cornerback Denver Harris also drew a crowd reaction when he made his first career tackle and flipped Bearkat receiver Ife Adeyi during the first quarter.

“He has great technique,” A&M senior safety Demani Richardson said of Harris. “He’s aggressive. He has swag to him. You’ve seen a little bit of him fighting a little bit. It’s going to happen with freshmen, but he’s going to be a good player, and I’m glad to have him. I’m glad he’s locked in, but you have to stay on him and make sure he’s maturing through every game.”

Harris and classmate Smoke Bouie played several snaps at cornerback. Freshman safety Jacoby Matthews also saw action in the fourth quarter and recovered a fumble with Sam Houston driving inside the A&M 25-yard line.

Several other A&M freshmen saw their first action during the fourth quarter, including safety Bryce Anderson, linebacker Martrell Harris, tight end Jake Johnson, safety Jarred Kerr and wide receiver Noah Thomas.

Fisher said a key for continued development in the young players is teaching them to remember and replicate their preparation process and not think things will become automatic.

“We’ve got to get better each and every game in what we do and grow and get these guys growing and get them playing with the older guys,” Fisher said. “And hopefully we can develop into a good football team.”