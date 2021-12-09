 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal named second-team All-Americans
0 comments

Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal named second-team All-Americans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal were named to the Walter Camp All-America second team Thursday.

Also Thursday, five Aggies were named to the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team, including defensive back Tyreek Chappell, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, offensive linemen Reuben Fatheree II and Bryce Foster and defensive lineman Shemar Turner. A&M placed the most of any school on this year’s team, and it’s the most A&M has placed since six made the 2018 All-SEC freshman team.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert