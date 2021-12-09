Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, DeMarvin Leal named second-team All-Americans

Also Thursday, five Aggies were named to the All-Southeastern Conference freshman team, including defensive back Tyreek Chappell, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, offensive linemen Reuben Fatheree II and Bryce Foster and defensive lineman Shemar Turner. A&M placed the most of any school on this year’s team, and it’s the most A&M has placed since six made the 2018 All-SEC freshman team.