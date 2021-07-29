Texas A&M’s Keldrick Carper named to Wuerffel watch list

Texas A&M senior defensive back Keldrick Carper was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list Thursday. The Wuerffel Trophy honors community service.
Carper is one of the founding members of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence, a student-athlete organization that provides leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. He also serves as the organization’s community relations coordinator.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!