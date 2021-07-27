Texas A&M’s Green, Jackson named to Outland Trophy watch list

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green and defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson were named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.
Green was an Outland Trophy semifinalist and first-team All-American guard last season.
Jackson made the Southeastern Conference’s All-Freshman team last season after playing in all 10 games with one start at defensive tackle. He had two tackles, a sack and a quarterback hurry in A&M’s 41-27 victory over No. 13 North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.
The Outland Trophy goes to the nation’s top interior lineman.
