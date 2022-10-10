Texas A&M-S. Carolina will kick at 6:30; GameDay to Tennessee, again

Texas A&M’s football game at South Carolina on Oct. 22 will be at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network.

A&M (3-3, 1-2) and South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) are both off this weekend.

The other games on Oct. 22 are Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m (SEC Network); Ole Miss at LSU, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); Vanderbilt at Missouri, 3 p.m. (SEC Network); and Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m. (ESPN).

This Saturday’s games are Auburn at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. (ESPN); Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); Arkansas at BYU, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN); Vanderbilt at Georgia, 2:30 p.m. (SEC Network); LSU at Florida, 6 p.m. (ESPN); and Mississippi State at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network).

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Knoxville, Tennessee this week, the second time in three weeks with highly acclaimed show picked the Volunteer State. It was there for Tennessee’s 38-33 victory over Florida on Sept. 24. That was the show’s first appearance in Knoxville in six years.

The last time Tennessee played host to College GameDay in a season was 2002.

WWE wrestler Bianca Belair was the guest picker three weeks ago. The Knoxville News has Dolly Parton as the best possible option to be the guest picker this time.

The others on the paper’s list are Peyton Manning, basketball star Candace Parker; Condredge Holloway, the first Black quarterback to start in the SEC; country singer Morgan Wallen; country singer Kenny Chesney; and former Tennessee coach Bill Battle who was Alabama’s director of athletics from 2013-17.