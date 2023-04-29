Texas A&M safety Antonio Johnson was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the 26th pick of the fifth round, 160th overall, in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is the second Aggie to hear his name called this year behind running back Devon Achane, who was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the third round.

“My family, they’ve just been here by my side through this whole process and just to get that call and see my name come across that screen, it meant a lot,” Johnson said. “A lot of hard work and dedication. God had a plan for me and today was the day. It was meant for me to be down to Jacksonville. So, I’m blessed.”

According to NFLMockDraftDatabase.com, a website that compiles mock draft ratings across the internet, Johnson was projected as a second-round pick and a consensus 62nd pick overall, but fell all the way to the middle of the final day.

He was the sixth safety selected in the draft and ESPN had him ranked as the sixth-best safety in the draft, prior to its start.

Johnson said he was surprised that he fell to the fifth round.

“It was out of my hands," he said. "I did what I had to do on the field and at the combine and in my meetings with teams. I took care of the controllable and this was uncontrollable. So, just having my family around, I’m just blessed to have them around and keep me sane through this whole process.”

Pro Football Focus graded the Jaguar’s selection of Johnson in the fifth round as “Elite,” saying the safety is “an absolute menace in the box and just needs some refinement in order to make plays on the ball. The Jaguars should be thrilled to pick up PFF’s second-best-rated safety in the fifth round.”

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound safety missed out on his opportunity to travel to Jacksonville for the first time when the Aggies bowed out of the 2021 Gator Bowl, citing a COVID-19 outbreak as the reason. He will, however, have a somewhat familiar face in the locker room in former A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk, though the two Aggies have never formally met, he said. Kirk was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, two years before Johnson arrived in Aggieland.

“I’m sure we’ll be in contact soon, with us being Aggies,” Johnson said.

Jacksonville made visits to College Station throughout the season, Johnson said, but his first time talking with the team was at the combine.

In three seasons with the Aggies, Johnson collected 164 tackles, including 14 for loss and two sacks. He pulled in one career interception, when the Aggies traveled to Missouri, close to his hometown of East St. Louis, Ill. He said that play was the highlight of his college career.

Johnson spent most of his career playing nickel for the Aggie defense, with the ability to step up in the box on run support as well as defending in coverage.

He earned All-SEC second team honors in 2022, as voted by the coaches, and an All-SEC first team nod by the Associated Press.

Most of the conversations the Jaguars had with Johnson prior to the draft revolved around acclimatizing to playing as a more traditional safety.

“It was really just me coming in and learning the safety position and from there cross training [at nickel],” he said.

PFF named Johnson a second-team All-American in 2022, after earning an 81.6 overall grade by the analytics service. Quantifying his versatility, he was in defensive run support on 296 snaps last season and dropped back in coverage on 268 snaps, according to PFF.

He made 11 coverage stops in 2022 to go along with 17 run stops. His coverage marks caught 20 passes on 29 targets last season.

“I just love the aggressiveness of the game,” he said of his hard-hitting stye. “I aways think about it like, ‘Is it me or him?’ I refuse it to be me. That’s the mentality I bring into every game and every tackle that I make.”

Cornerback Jaylon Jones remains the only Aggie remaining on the board. He was projected as a fifth-round pick according to NFL Mock Draft Database, as the 147th overall player.