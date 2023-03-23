Texas A&M running back Devon Achane and safety Antonio Johnson are both ranked fourth at their position by ESPN.com NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. Both players opted to declare for the draft instead of returning for their senior years.

Achane is behind Texas’ Bijan Robinson, Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs and Alabama-Birmingham’s DeWayne McBride. Johnson is behind Alabama’s Brian Branch, Illinois’ Sydney Brown and Penn State’s Ji’Ayir Brown.

Kiper listed the top 10 prospects at all positions along with the best long-snappers.

The draft is set for April 27-29.