Texas A&M’s Aaron Hansford named to Butkus watchlist

Texas A&M’s Aaron Hansford was named to the 2021 Butkus Award Watch List, the Butkus Foundation announced Monday.
The linebacker was second on the team in tackles with 49 last season and is the leading returning tackler for A&M’s defense.
The Butkus Award honors linebackers at all three levels — high school, college and professional. Semifinalists will be named on Nov. 1 and finalists on Nov. 22. The three winners will be announced on Dec. 7.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!