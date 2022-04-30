Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller selected in fourth round by Los Angeles Chargers

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller was selected as the 18th pick of the fourth round (123rd overall) by the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to The Athletic’s composite draft rankings, Spiller was projected to hear his name called in the second round. Ultimately, he was the ninth running back selected, behind other Southeastern Conference backs James Cook (Georgia), Tyrion Davis-Price (LSU), Brian Robinson Jr. (Alabama), Dameon Pierce (Florida) and Zamir White (Georgia).

Spiller served as A&M’s feature back for the majority of this three seasons in Aggieland, where he amassed 2,993 yards and averaged 5.5 yards per carry. He tallied 25 rushing touchdowns in that span.

In 2020, A&M finished second in the Southeastern Conference in rushing offense thanks to Spiller’s 103.60 yards per game and 1,036 total yards, which was good enough for third in the conference. Spiller earned an All-SEC first team nod and was a Dark Walker Award semifinalist for his sophomore-year efforts.

In his final season at A&M, Spiller finished fifth in the SEC with 1,011 yards.

He finished his career with 16 100-yard games, the most of any Aggie since Greg Hill from 1991-93.

According to SECStatCat.com, Spiller finished fourth in the SEC last season in explosive run play percentage at 44.13%. On third down, Spiller finished second in the conference in yards with 191 and was second in yards before contact on third down, averaging right at seven.

Spiller is the 45th Aggie running back drafted all-time and the first since Trayveon Williams was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.

