Texas A&M run game enough to best Missouri 35-14

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Texas A&M junior running back Isaiah Spiller smiled when he said there is no friendly competition between him and sophomore Devon Achane, but that’s easy for him to say. Spiller holds a one-touchdown and almost 200-yard edge on his backup for the season.
Together, their four legs amounted to all the 21st-ranked Aggies needed against the worst run defense in the country as they powered A&M past Missouri 35-14 on Saturday at Faurot Field
“Me and him are just always focusing on winning,” Spiller said. “We’re a very win-oriented team. We always put the team before ourselves, so that’s kind of our motto.”
Spiller tallied his third 100-yard game of the season and 14th of his career by picking up 168 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Achane notched his second century mark of the year with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
“You have to establish the run,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “They had problems stopping the run. They had problems stopping the run, and we wanted to run the football, and it would have been bad if you couldn’t have run it. That helped us.”
Missouri (3-4, 0-3) entered the game ranked 130th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game at 287.2. The Tigers also ranked second-to-last in total defense, allowing 497.8 yards a game.
The Aggies (5-2, 2-2) took advantage, especially on the ground. Their 283 rushing yards made up more than half of their 431 total for the game, and A&M didn’t waste time establishing the run with 193 yards and two rushing TDs in the first half.
“Me and Devon, we had it on our mind,” Spiller said of the tandem’s big day. “Coach [Fisher] made it a big point that the run game was going to be very important. We had to bring our own energy, because it is a morning game. I think we did a good job of that this week.”
The Aggies ran behind an offensive line tweaked slightly from last week’s unit that started in the 41-38 upset win over then top-ranked Alabama. All-American Kenyon Green slid back inside from left tackle to left guard in place of Blake Trainor with Jahmir Johnson re-entering the lineup at left tackle. Center Bryce Foster, right guard Layden Robinson and right tackle Reuben Fatheree II remained in place. Trainor did see some action as Green came in and out of the game in the second half due to an injury, which Fisher said was “fine.”
The Aggies hit the field running with an interception by Aggie cornerback Jaylon Jones setting up a short field for their first score. The four-play, 22-yard drive included two Spiller runs for 14 combined yards and ended with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Zach Calzada to Ainias Smith. Spiller scored later in the first quarter on a 48-yard run, his longest rush of the day, then Achane followed on the next drive with a 20-yard touchdown run for a 21-0 lead with less than three minutes left in the opening period.
The Aggies scored on their first three drives of the game for the second time this season, following last week’s performance against Alabama. It was their first time to start with three straight touchdowns.
Missouri finally countered on its sixth drive of the game, capping the five-play, 66-yard march with running back Tyler Badie’s 32-yard run. But the Aggies responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by Smith’s second touchdown of the game, this one on an 11-yard pass from Calzada with 4:45 left in the first half.
Calzada completed 13 of 25 passes for 148 yards and the two Smith touchdown tosses. He also threw his sixth interception of the season, extending a streak to five straight games with an interception.
“He still played really well,” Fisher said. “In the big drives of the game ... he was still making some very critical plays. Is there a lot he can do better? Yes, and he’s got to, and we’ll talk about those things.”
Homecoming goes well
A&M safety Antonio Johnson, who graduated from East St. Louis High School about a two-hour drive from Faurot Field, pulled in his first career interception with a minute left in the first quarter. After the game, a group of about 60 family members and friends greeted him from the stands along with fellow high school teammate and Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett.
“It felt good coming home to a lot of friends and a lot of family,” Johnson said. “I have a few high school teammates on the opposing team. It was my first career pick, so it’s going to be one of those that I’ll never forget.”
Lovett scored on a 7-yard run early in the third quarter to cut A&M’s lead to 28-14 — a result of Missouri using more presnap motion and play fakes in the second half.
“We came into the second half and knew they were going to do that and try to get things going on offense,” Johnson said. “They got us a little bit, but we rallied back on defense and got stops when we needed to.”
A&M’s second-half game plan drifted away from the run after the Tigers began stacking the box with eight and nine defenders. A&M managed just 28 rushing yards in the third quarter.
“They started bringing guys in the box and started blitzing and started getting extra guys, and you’ve got one-on-ones,” Fisher said. “You’ve got to be able to throw the ball.”
Ultimately, the Aggies avoided a letdown and exorcised demons at Faurot Field. They had lost three straight in Columbia since winning 51-14 in 1999.
“There’s still a lot of things on both sides that we’ve got to play better,” Fisher said. “Still, going on the road after a big, emotional win last week, I was very proud of our kids.”