Texas A&M run game enough to best Missouri 35-14

The Aggies (5-2, 2-2) took advantage, especially on the ground. Their 283 rushing yards made up more than half of their 431 total for the game, and A&M didn’t waste time establishing the run with 193 yards and two rushing TDs in the first half.

“Me and Devon, we had it on our mind,” Spiller said of the tandem’s big day. “Coach [Fisher] made it a big point that the run game was going to be very important. We had to bring our own energy, because it is a morning game. I think we did a good job of that this week.”

The Aggies ran behind an offensive line tweaked slightly from last week’s unit that started in the 41-38 upset win over then top-ranked Alabama. All-American Kenyon Green slid back inside from left tackle to left guard in place of Blake Trainor with Jahmir Johnson re-entering the lineup at left tackle. Center Bryce Foster, right guard Layden Robinson and right tackle Reuben Fatheree II remained in place. Trainor did see some action as Green came in and out of the game in the second half due to an injury, which Fisher said was “fine.”