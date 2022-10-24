Texas A&M remains united despite 3-game losing streak; 3 O-Linemen gone

Texas A&M has lost three straight games in a season for the first time since 2014, but the team is still united.

The players remain dedicated to the process, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference.

“Our guys believe and they’re into it,” Fisher said. “We’ve talked to them and communicated to them every day about it.”

Players on struggling teams already have opted to redshirt for the remaining season or enter the transfer portal.

“In today’s time, that’s the I in win,” Fisher said. “You’re individual responsibility to be the best you can be. So our team can win and I can have a future. That’s what you tell ‘em. I don’t see guys wanting to bail out. I don’t see guys wanting to do that.”

The reality of college football is coaches have to constantly recruit their current players.

“I don’t care if you win 11 games or win zero games,” Fisher said. “That’s the nature of the beast right now in today’s football. That’s the inclination of anything. If a guy didn’t play enough or you saw guys last year right now who transferred who’ve had great success at places on great teams and done thing. That’s going to be the new normal.”

A&M (3-4, 1-3 SEC) will play 15th-ranked Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field in its first home game since Sept. 17.

•3 O-lineman gone. Sophomore center Bryce Foster (knee) who didn’t start against South Carolina has had season-ending surgery as did sophomore guard Jordan Spasojevic-Moko (ankle) and junior Aki Ogunbiyi (knee).

• A&M-Florida kick at 11. The Texas A&M-Florida game on Nov. 5 at Kyle Field will kick at 11 a.m. and be on ESPN.

The rest of the SEC schedule that day is Kentucky at Missouri, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Tennessee at Georgia, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); Liberty at Arkansas, 3 p.m (SEC Network); Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m. (ESPN); South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network); and Auburn at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2).