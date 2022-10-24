Texas A&M remains focused despite losing ways; 3 linemen gone; Florida kick at 11

Things have been bad for Texas A&M, but it could get worse.

Texas A&M has lost three straight games in a season for the first time since 2014. A&M at 3-4 is under .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2009 when the Aggies finished at 6-7 after losing to Georgia in the Independence Bowl.

“We’re not where we want to be, nobody’s happy, I promise you that,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday. “But we just gotta play better and finish it off.”

A&M, which played its last four games away from Kyle Field, will be home for four of the next five games, but the Aggies are a three-point underdog to 15th-ranked Ole Miss for Saturday’s game.

“I know guys will go out there and practice hard and keep pushing and not give up,” A&M senior safety Demani Richardson said. “We’re definitely together.”

That’s a challenge, considering A&M was ranked sixth to start the season, but the Aggies have continued to play hard.

“Our guys believe and they’re into it,” Fisher said. “We’ve talked to them and communicated to them every day about it.”

Players on some struggling teams already have opted to redshirt for the remaining season or declare for the transfer portal.

“In today’s time, that’s the I in win,” Fisher said. “You’re individual responsibility is to be the best you can be. So our team can win and I can have a future. That’s what you tell ‘em. I don’t see guys wanting to bail [out]. I don’t see guys wanting to do that. The guys are continuing to practice hard and play hard. That, knock on wood hasn’t been an issue with us. ”

The reality of college football is coaches have to constantly recruit their current players.

“I don’t care if you win 11 games or win zero games,” Fisher said. “That’s the nature of the beast right now in today’s football. That’s the inclination of anything. If a guy didn’t play enough or you saw guys last year right now who transferred who’ve had great success at places on great teams and done things. That’s going to be the new normal for everything, unfortunately for college football.”

A&M, because of many injuries, is playing many underclassmen but won’t opt to play even more just because many of the season’s goals are unattainable.

“You gotta play for the moment,” Fisher said. “You say you play for the future, but what do you tell that senior? What do you tell that junior? They want to win now. You make decisions based on the now and you play your guys. If they’re good enough to play now.”

Fisher was asked Monday about his coaching efforts this season and his staff.

“Obviously, [it’s] not what we need to be doing,” Fisher said. “We haven’t reached the standard which we wanted to reach, which is not to lose any games. We have to coach better and do a better job putting our guys in position, getting them to understand from education to techniques.”

•Johnson remains in contention for Thorpe Award. A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson was among 12 semifinalists named for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award on Monday. The others were Tennessee senior Trevon Flowers, Mississippi State junior Emmanuel Forbes, Pitt senior Erick Hallett II, TCU junior Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Utah sophomore Clarke Phillips III, Penn State junior Joey Porter Jr., Ohio State junior Lathan Ransom, Nevada senior Bentlee Sanders, Georgia senior Christopher Smith, Oklahoma State senior Jason Taylor II and Illinois junior Devon Witherspoon.

•3 linemen gone for the season. Sophomore center Bryce Foster (knee) who didn’t start against South Carolina suffered a season-ending injury as did sophomore guard Jordan Spasojevic-Moko (ankle) and junior Aki Ogunbiyi (knee). They have combined for 26 career starts.

•A&M-Florida kick at 11. The Texas A&M-Florida game on Nov. 5 at Kyle Field will kick at 11 a.m. and be televised by ESPN.

The rest of the SEC schedule that day is Kentucky at Missouri, 11 a.m. (SEC Network); Tennessee at Georgia, 2:30 p.m. (CBS); Liberty at Arkansas, 3 p.m (SEC Network); Alabama at LSU, 6 p.m. (ESPN); South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network); and Auburn at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2).

Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com