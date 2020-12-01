Texas A&M remains fifth in College Football Playoff rankings

Texas A&M remains No. 5 in the second College Football Playoff Top 25 of the season, released on Tuesday.

The top six remained the same in this week’s poll, with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State sitting ahead of the Aggies, respectfully. Florida, who has a head-to-head loss against the Aggies, remains No. 6 after a 34-10 win over Kentucky Saturday.