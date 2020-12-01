 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M remains fifth in College Football Playoff rankings
0 comments

Texas A&M remains fifth in College Football Playoff rankings

{{featured_button_text}}
COLLEGE STATION, TX - 20201128 - Texas A&M Aggies Football vs. LSU Tigers

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 28, 2020 - \fb during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

 Craig Bisacre

Texas A&M remains No. 5 in the second College Football Playoff Top 25 of the season, released on Tuesday.

The top six remained the same in this week’s poll, with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State sitting ahead of the Aggies, respectfully. Florida, who has a head-to-head loss against the Aggies, remains No. 6 after a 34-10 win over Kentucky Saturday.

The Aggies beat LSU 20-7 in a rainy affair at Kyle Field.

Eighth-ranked Georgia rounds out the Southeastern Conference’s four teams in the Top 25.

Here's the full College Football Playoff Top 25 (Dec. 1, 2020):

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Clemson (8-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Texas A&M (6-1)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Georgia (6-2)

9. Iowa State (7-2)

10. Miami (Fla.) (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (6-2)

12. Indiana (5-1)

13. BYU (9-0)

14. Northwestern (5-1)

15. Oklahoma State (6-2)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

17. North Carolina (6-3)

18. Coastal Carolina (9-0)

19. Iowa (4-2)

20. USC (3-0)

21. Marshall (7-0)

22. Washington (3-0)

23. Oregon (3-1)

24. Tulsa (5-1)

25. Louisiana (8-1)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert