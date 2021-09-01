Texas A&M Regents vote unanimously to extend Jimbo Fisher's contract

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the contract of Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher through the 2031 season.

Fisher’s salary will increase from $7.5 million to $9 million annually on Jan. 1, 2022, the school said in a press release. Fisher then will get an increase to $9.15 million in 2023 and will have a $100,000 increase annually.

The raise will make Fisher the nation’s second-highest paid college football coach behind Alabama’s Nick Saban’s $10.6 million per year through the 2028 season, according to USA Today.

“Coach Fisher continues to demonstrate he is building our program for long-term success and he is a perfect fit for Texas A&M,” athletics director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “Providing the appropriate amount of stability and continuity during this important time is critical as we support our football program at the highest level. As one of only five active head coaches to win a national championship, Coach Fisher knows what it takes to lead a comprehensive program on and off the field and develop our young men beyond football. There is momentum in all phases of our program and we are excited about what lies ahead for Aggie football. We appreciate Coach Fisher’s commitment to Texas A&M.”

