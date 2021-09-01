Texas A&M Regents vote unanimously to extend Jimbo Fisher's contract

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the contract of Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher through the 2031 season.
Fisher’s salary will increase from $7.5 million to $9 million annually on Jan. 1, 2022, the school said in a press release. Fisher then will get an increase to $9.15 million in 2023 and will have a $100,000 increase annually.
The raise will make Fisher the nation’s second-highest paid college football coach behind Alabama’s Nick Saban’s $10.6 million per year through the 2028 season, according to USA Today.
“Coach Fisher continues to demonstrate he is building our program for long-term success and he is a perfect fit for Texas A&M,” athletics director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “Providing the appropriate amount of stability and continuity during this important time is critical as we support our football program at the highest level. As one of only five active head coaches to win a national championship, Coach Fisher knows what it takes to lead a comprehensive program on and off the field and develop our young men beyond football. There is momentum in all phases of our program and we are excited about what lies ahead for Aggie football. We appreciate Coach Fisher’s commitment to Texas A&M.”
Fisher’s original contract signed Dec. 4, 2017, was set to run through 2027. Fisher receives a bonus of $100,000 should A&M win the Southeastern Conference West Division and another $200,000 if the Aggies win the SEC Championship. A bowl appearance adds $100,000, and a New Year’s Six Bowl appearance tacks on another $200,000. Should the Aggies make the College Football Playoff, Fisher receives $300,000 plus $500,000 if they advance to the championship game. He can earn an additional $1 million for a national championship.
Fisher also receives bonus compensation for national coach of the year awards and success in the team’s Academic Progress Rate.
Fisher’s initial contract with A&M had no buyout clause. Also, should A&M fire Fisher without cause, the school owes him the remainder of his compensation through the contract.
In three seasons at A&M, Fisher is 26-10 overall including a 9-1 record last season when the Aggies won the Orange Bowl and finished fourth in the final AP Top 25.
“I have great respect for Coach Fisher and his success with our student athletes,” A&M President Katherine Banks said. “His ability to bring out the best in each of them is inspirational. I am confident that he will continue to raise Texas A&M University’s football program to new heights.”
All nine voting members of the Board of Regents were present on Wednesday’s teleconference as well as Chancellor John Sharp, Banks, Bjork, Vice Chancellor Billy Hamilton and general council Ray Bonilla and Brooks Moore.
“Coach Fisher has proved to be even better than advertised,” Sharp said. “He and his staff and athletes are the best in the country.”