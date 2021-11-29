Texas A&M receives commitment from five-star WR Evan Stewart

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher cited the 2022 class as a reason why he would not entertain open coaching positions away from Aggieland, including LSU, in a press conference before the Prairie View A&M game.

"We're going to recruit an unbelievable class this year," Fisher said. "So I'm either the dumbest human being on God's earth, who is going to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across and play against them. If I didd that, you ought to say, 'That's the dumbest human being. I don't want him to be my coach.'"