Texas A&M receives commitment from five-star WR Evan Stewart

The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from 2022 wide receiver Evan Stewart on Monday night, according to a post from Stewart on social media.
November 30, 2021
Stewart (6-0, 175) is the top-ranked receiver in the nation in the class of 2022 and the nation’s No. 4 player, according to 247Sports.com. Stewart attends Frisco Liberty High School, where he played in three games this year before deciding to opt out for the remainder of the season.
A&M now has 19 commits in its 2022 class, which is ranked third nationally by 247Sports. Stewart is the third receiver to commit to the Aggies’ class, joining four-star Chris Marshall of Missouri City and three-star Noah Thomas of League City.
Stewart becomes the third five-star pledge to the Aggies in the 2022 class, alongside Powell, Tenn. defensive lineman Walter Nolen and Bridgeland quarterback Conner Weigman. It is the most five-star commitments in an Aggie recruiting class since 2015, when A&M signed defensive tackle Daylon Mack, wide receiver Christian Kirk and quarterback Kyler Murray.
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher cited the 2022 class as a reason why he would not entertain open coaching positions away from Aggieland, including LSU, in a press conference before the Prairie View A&M game.
"We're going to recruit an unbelievable class this year," Fisher said. "So I'm either the dumbest human being on God's earth, who is going to recruit all these guys to A&M so I can go across and play against them. If I didd that, you ought to say, 'That's the dumbest human being. I don't want him to be my coach.'"