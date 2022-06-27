Texas A&M receives commitment from 2023 Katy Paetow LB Daymion Sanford

The Texas A&M football team received a commitment on Monday from 2023 three-star linebacker Daymion Sanford, who plays at Katy Paetow. Sanford announced his decision on social media.

Sanford (6-2, 210) is the nation’s 705th-ranked prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Last season, Sanford was named the District 10-5A-I defensive co-MVP as a junior and helped Paetow win the Class 5A Division I state title over College Station. Sanford had six tackles, including one for loss, in the Panthers’ 27-24 overtime win over the Cougars.

A&M now has six commits in its 2023 class, all from Texas.