 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Texas A&M receives commitment from 2023 Katy Paetow LB Daymion Sanford

  • 0

The Texas A&M football team received a commitment on Monday from 2023 three-star linebacker Daymion Sanford, who plays at Katy Paetow. Sanford announced his decision on social media.

Sanford (6-2, 210) is the nation’s 705th-ranked prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Last season, Sanford was named the District 10-5A-I defensive co-MVP as a junior and helped Paetow win the Class 5A Division I state title over College Station. Sanford had six tackles, including one for loss, in the Panthers’ 27-24 overtime win over the Cougars.

People are also reading…

A&M now has six commits in its 2023 class, all from Texas.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mic'd Up at 12th Man Foundation Summer Meeting

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert