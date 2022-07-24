 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M receives commitment from 2023 4-star OT Chase Bisontis

The Texas A&M football team received a commitment from 2023 four-star offensive tackle Chase Bisontis from Ramsey, N.J. on Sunday.

Bisontis (6-5, 290) is the 62nd-ranked player in the nation and the No. 1 player in New Jersey, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The Aggies have six known commitments in their 2023 class with Bistonis the only out-of-state player. Bistonis is the second offensive lineman, joining three-star Smithson Valley tackle Colton Thomasson.

