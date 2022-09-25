Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith suffers leg fracture in Arkansas win

Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith suffered a fracture in his lower right leg in Saturday’s 23-21 win over Arkansas at AT&T Stadium, according to his father, Maurice Smith.

The injury might require surgery, but the family is waiting on a second medical opinion, Maurice Smith said. They won’t officially know if Ainias Smith would be able to return this season until receiving that second opinion, his father said.

Smith was injured downfield while blocking on an option play. His right leg was caught under a pile of bodies. After leaving the medical tent, he was walking on crutches with a medical boot on the right foot. ESPN’s cameras caught the emotion by Smith and his father.

Smith returned to A&M for a fourth season, saying he felt he needed one more year of growth for the NFL.

“I felt like I needed to go ahead and hone in a little bit more on my skills and really just the details of how to do things,” Smith said in the spring. “I’m not saying that I didn’t have any confidence of me doing that on the next level, I just wanted to go ahead and – not necessarily prove myself – but just show my worth and really just increase my value.”

Smith has the option of an extra season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith has 127 receptions for 1,612 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also has 384 rushing yards on 67 carries with four scores. This season, he has 15 receptions for a team-high 291 yards with two touchdowns.

After the game, Smith’s teammates said he will be missed, but they feel certain younger receivers, including Evan Stewart, Chris Marshall and Moose Muhammad III will be able to bridge the gap.

“I feel for Ainias,” senior safety Demani Richardson said. "He's been working really hard. Leader of this team. He's going to keep leading, though. I have faith in my other backups and I just know they'll do the job and get the job done.”