Texas A&M ready for stretch drive coming off much-needed week off

A healthy Texas A&M, which benefitted from an open week, is ready to start the stretch drive that kicks off with back-to-back games against top 15 teams.

“We needed a break,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference. “Eight weeks, that’s a lot of game, that’s a lot of bang and bruises. Not just the physical strain, but the mental strain.”

The 13th-ranked Aggies (6-2, 3-2 SEC), practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week. The players had the weekend off before starting the stretch drive against 12th-ranked Auburn (6-2, 3-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field followed by a road trip to 15th-ranked Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2).

“Like I say, they remember November,” Fisher said. “It’s always important to put yourself in position to be relevant going into the month of November in the first two months.”

Fisher said the challenge now is to be relevant each day and each week.

Auburn, coming off a 31-20 victory over Ole Miss, has the Aggies’ attention, Fisher said.

“Auburn probably is playing as good as anybody in the league right now,” Fisher said. “They’re playing great football.’’