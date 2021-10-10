Texas A&M re-enters polls at No. 18 by the coaches and No. 21 by AP

Texas A&M is ranked 18th by the coaches’ poll and 21st by the Associated Press.
The Aggies (4-2) re-entered the polls after Saturday’s 41-38 victory over Alabama, which dropped from No. 1 in both polls to fifth in both polls.
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1550 2
2. Iowa 6-0 1476 3
3. Cincinnati 5-0 1407 5
4. Oklahoma 6-0 1336 6
5. Alabama 5-1 1286 1
6. Ohio St. 5-1 1157 7
7. Penn St. 5-1 1147 4
8. Michigan 6-0 1139 9
9. Oregon 4-1 1057 8
10. Michigan St. 6-0 992 11
11. Kentucky 6-0 918 16
12. Oklahoma St. 5-0 830 12
13. Mississippi 4-1 779 17
14. Notre Dame 5-1 732 14
15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 712 15
16. Wake Forest 6-0 526 19
17. Arkansas 4-2 470 13
18. Arizona St. 5-1 428 22
19. BYU 5-1 421 10
20. Florida 4-2 397 20
21. Texas A&M 4-2 348 -
22. NC State 4-1 265 23
23. SMU 6-0 225 24
24. San Diego St. 5-0 176 25
25. Texas 4-2 108 21
Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi St. 7, Kansas St. 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian St. 2, Pittsburgh 1.
Coaches' Top 25
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received.
Record Pts Pvs
1. Georgia (64) 6-0 1624 2
2. Iowa (1) 6-0 1537 3
3. Oklahoma 6-0 1452 5
4. Cincinnati 5-0 1418 6
5. Alabama 5-1 1363 1
6. Ohio State 5-1 1254 7
7. Michigan 6-0 1237 8
8. Penn State 5-1 1124 4
9. Michigan State 6-0 1064 11
10. Oregon 4-1 1004 9
11. Kentucky 6-0 994 14
12. Oklahoma State 5-0 910 12
13. Notre Dame 5-1 817 13
14. Mississippi 4-1 741 17
15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 708 15
16. Wake Forest 6-0 580 20
17. Florida 4-2 543 18
18. Texas A&M 4-2 396 NR
19. Arkansas 4-2 386 16
20. Brigham Young 5-1 342 10
21. North Carolina State 4-1 321 22
22. Arizona State 5-1 294 25
23. Southern Methodist 6-0 269 24
24. San Diego State 5-0 156 NR
25. Clemson 3-2 155 21
Dropped out: No. 19 Auburn (4-2); No. 23 Texas (4-2).
Others receiving votes: Auburn (4-2) 98; Baylor (5-1) 91; Texas (4-2) 74; Pittsburgh (4-1) 36; Texas-San Antonio (6-0) 30; Mississippi State (3-2) 18; Iowa State (3-2) 18; Appalachian State (4-1) 18; Boston College (4-1) 11; Air Force (5-1) 9; Tennessee (4-2) 8; Liberty (5-1) 8; Nevada (4-1) 7; Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) 3; Houston (5-1) 3; Fresno State (4-2) 3; UCLA (4-2) 1.