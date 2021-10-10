 Skip to main content
Texas A&M re-enters polls at No. 18 by the coaches and No. 21 by AP
Texas A&M is ranked 18th by the coaches’ poll and 21st by the Associated Press.

The Aggies (4-2) re-entered the polls after Saturday’s 41-38 victory over Alabama, which dropped from No. 1 in both polls to fifth in both polls.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1550 2

2. Iowa 6-0 1476 3

3. Cincinnati 5-0 1407 5

4. Oklahoma 6-0 1336 6

5. Alabama 5-1 1286 1

6. Ohio St. 5-1 1157 7

7. Penn St. 5-1 1147 4

8. Michigan 6-0 1139 9

9. Oregon 4-1 1057 8

10. Michigan St. 6-0 992 11

11. Kentucky 6-0 918 16

12. Oklahoma St. 5-0 830 12

13. Mississippi 4-1 779 17

14. Notre Dame 5-1 732 14

15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 712 15

16. Wake Forest 6-0 526 19

17. Arkansas 4-2 470 13

18. Arizona St. 5-1 428 22

19. BYU 5-1 421 10

20. Florida 4-2 397 20

21. Texas A&M 4-2 348 -

22. NC State 4-1 265 23

23. SMU 6-0 225 24

24. San Diego St. 5-0 176 25

25. Texas 4-2 108 21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi St. 7, Kansas St. 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian St. 2, Pittsburgh 1.

Coaches' Top 25

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Georgia (64) 6-0 1624 2

2. Iowa (1) 6-0 1537 3

3. Oklahoma 6-0 1452 5

4. Cincinnati 5-0 1418 6

5. Alabama 5-1 1363 1

6. Ohio State 5-1 1254 7

7. Michigan 6-0 1237 8

8. Penn State 5-1 1124 4

9. Michigan State 6-0 1064 11

10. Oregon 4-1 1004 9

11. Kentucky 6-0 994 14

12. Oklahoma State 5-0 910 12

13. Notre Dame 5-1 817 13

14. Mississippi 4-1 741 17

15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 708 15

16. Wake Forest 6-0 580 20

17. Florida 4-2 543 18

18. Texas A&M 4-2 396 NR

19. Arkansas 4-2 386 16

20. Brigham Young 5-1 342 10

21. North Carolina State 4-1 321 22

22. Arizona State 5-1 294 25

23. Southern Methodist 6-0 269 24

24. San Diego State 5-0 156 NR

25. Clemson 3-2 155 21

Dropped out: No. 19 Auburn (4-2); No. 23 Texas (4-2).

Others receiving votes: Auburn (4-2) 98; Baylor (5-1) 91; Texas (4-2) 74; Pittsburgh (4-1) 36; Texas-San Antonio (6-0) 30; Mississippi State (3-2) 18; Iowa State (3-2) 18; Appalachian State (4-1) 18; Boston College (4-1) 11; Air Force (5-1) 9; Tennessee (4-2) 8; Liberty (5-1) 8; Nevada (4-1) 7; Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1) 3; Houston (5-1) 3; Fresno State (4-2) 3; UCLA (4-2) 1.

