Texas A&M re-enters polls at No. 18 by the coaches and No. 21 by AP

Texas A&M is ranked 18th by the coaches’ poll and 21st by the Associated Press.

The Aggies (4-2) re-entered the polls after Saturday’s 41-38 victory over Alabama, which dropped from No. 1 in both polls to fifth in both polls.

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (62) 6-0 1550 2

2. Iowa 6-0 1476 3

3. Cincinnati 5-0 1407 5

4. Oklahoma 6-0 1336 6

5. Alabama 5-1 1286 1

6. Ohio St. 5-1 1157 7

7. Penn St. 5-1 1147 4

8. Michigan 6-0 1139 9

9. Oregon 4-1 1057 8

10. Michigan St. 6-0 992 11

11. Kentucky 6-0 918 16

12. Oklahoma St. 5-0 830 12