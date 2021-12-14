Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller declares for NFL draft

Texas A&M junior running Isaiah Spiller declared for the NFL draft Tuesday, foregoing his senior season and playing in the Gator Bowl.

“With great Aggie pride, I am announcing my decision to forgo my remaining eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft,” Spiller tweeted.

Spiller ended the season with 1,011 yards rushing on 179 carries (5.6 avg.) with six touchdowns. He added 25 receptions for 189 yards (7.6) with one touchdown. It was his second straight 1,000-yard rushing season. He had 1,036 yards as a sophomore.

Spiller ended his career with 2,993 yards rushing on 541 carries (5.5) with 25 touchdowns, playing in 35 games. He had 74 receptions for 585 yards (7.9) with one TD.

Spiller joins junior defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal, senior safety Leon O’Neal Jr., and senior defensive tackle Jayden Peevy in declaring for the NFL draft. Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada is entering the NCAA transfer portal.